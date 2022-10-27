By Friday, Elon Musk is expected to consummate his deal to acquire Twitter or face legal action

The billionaire businessman walked into the company office on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, with a bathroom sink

There has been apprehension among Twitter employees about what might happen if Musk buys the platform

In a few days, Elon Musk's deal to acquire Twitter will close and save him a gruelling court case.

CBNC reported that the world's richest man walked into Twitter's office in San Francisco on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, with what seemed like a bathroom sink.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted, "Entering Twitter HQ -let that sink in!"

Musk changes Twitter profile

Sources at the company affirmed that the billionaire was visiting and said there are internal worries about what might happen to staff on foreign-worker visas. The source said people keep working despite the deal's attention and reports that Musk could eviscerate the place with a massive sack.

Before the weird visit, there were social media mentions about the visit and internal emails, which both CNN and Bloomberg cited.

Leslie Berland, Twitter's Chief Marketing Officer, tweeted about the visit.

"New: Elon Musk will be in Twitter's SF office this week ", meeting with folks, walking the halls, and continuing to dive in on the important work you all do. If you're in SF and see him around, say hi!"

The email also stated that Twitter workers would hear directly from the Tesla CEO on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Musk changed his Twitter descript to "Chief Tweet."

Musk has until 5 p.m EST on Friday to complete the Twitter deal or face legal fireworks.

The company sued Musk when he tried to wriggle out of the deal with claims of a preponderance of bots and fake accounts on the platform.

