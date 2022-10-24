On Wednesday, October 26, Legit.ng’s Digital Talks will host a live interview with the CEO of HerVest, Solape Akinpelu. The conversation which will hold against the backdrop of current economic challenges in Nigeria has been themed, “Nigerian economic challenges and Impact on female-led businesses. What Next?”

Legit.ng to host Solape Akinpelu of HerVest this October

HerVest is a social enterprise that promotes financial inclusion for women by employing a Gender Lens Investment (GLI) strategy. Launched in 2020 to start off on its mission of inclusive finance, HerVest has eased access to the use of financial services through flexible, goal based savings and investment.

HerVest started off to help women who could not make sound financial decisions, to do better with their money. The company targets underserved and excluded women in Nigeria and Africa, and is on an ambitious mission to bridge the $42 billion gender finance gap for urban and last-mile women in the country with an emphasis on women in agriculture.

Solape and her team through HerVest, provide access to savings, fund transfers, impact investment, financial insights and tools to these women while offering blended finance to smallholder female farmers in underserved African communities. In summary, the company offers a way to invest in female farmers while seeing a return on that investment and gives the farmers the financial literacy, education and opportunities they might not have otherwise had access to.

At a time in our nation's economy when the harsh economic conditions continue to threaten every citizen of Nigeria, women in rural areas are even more vulnerable and female entrepreneurs are feeling the impact the most. This interview presents an opportunity to discover the extent of this impact and solutions that can help secure our women’s businesses.

This webinar is free. All you have to do is click on this link to register and this link to join the Facebook event.

Discovering unique hacks for building wealth despite the economic storm

Since inception in 2020, HerVest has empowered over 25,000 women to weather the worsening economic conditions, and build wealth.

HerVest continues to provide growth opportunities for specific crops, grain banks, livestock, and digitised e-extension services for female small farmers in rural places. Cooperative members of the social enterprise enjoy substantial returns on investment while strengthening the financial capacity of women farmers through access to capital, training and markets.

You can also learn how to enjoy all these benefits and begin your journey to wealth building when you join the conversation on October 26, 2022. Learn how to overcome current economic challenges and become a prosperous African woman.

Join this next edition of Legit.ng’s Digital Talks to learn all of these and more.

Conversation points to watch out for in our chat with Solape Akinpelu:

Nigeria’s economic challenges and impact on female-led businesses

What is the way forward to building prosperity for the African woman

Steps to closing the widening gender gap in Nigeria and Africa

How HerVest is raising a generation of prosperous African women

Positioning the African woman for growth opportunities

About Digital Talks

Digital Talks is a special project of Legit.ng, Nigeria's #1 news and entertainment website, aimed at connecting business professionals in the country. It includes a webinar series where industry experts enlighten business executives on ideas, innovations and best practices.

About Solape Akinpelu

Solape Akinpelu is a certified financial education instructor and a member of the Personal Finance Speakers Association (USA).

She is currently the CEO and Founder of HerVest, a women-focused and inclusive fintech platform for the underserved and excluded women in Africa. HerVest enables women to participate in savings, impact-investments and credit, credit particularly for smallholder women farmers in Nigeria.

As a financial feminist, Solape is pro SDG5 and SDG10 who believes in achieving gender equality and reducing inequality through financial literacy, technology, and access to capital. Solape is fiercely pro-women, and she believes in the women's agenda towards building resilient and sustainable communities globally.

Solape is the Nigerian chapter director of Women in Tech, an international organization with the double mission: to close the gender gap and to help women embrace technology.

About HerVest

Why do I need to watch?

To join the exclusive group of decision-makers at Digital Talks

To learn important tips you need to sustain your business in a vulnerable economy and build wealth

To learn how to enter and conquer new territories

To interact directly with, and learn from the CEO and Co-founder at HerVest, Solape Akinpelu

