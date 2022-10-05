Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has indicated interest in proceeding with his planned acquisition of Twitter

A letter to SEC on Monday, October 3, 2022, shows that the billionaire intends to go ahead with the deal at the initial price of $44 billion

However, the billionaire angered Ukrainians with a Twitter poll on Monday on the possible outcome of the war in Ukraine, prompting a harsh response from officials

At last, Tesla CEO and richest man in the world, Elon Musk, has capitulated and decided to proceed with the deal to acquire the social media platform Twitter.

According to Bloomberg, the billionaire revived his bid to acquire Twitter at the original price of $45.20 per share, returning to his effort to abandon the deal and possibly avoid a trial.

Deal to go ahead with the agreed price

He proposed in a letter on Monday, October 3, 2022, a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission confirmed.

At the news of the revived deal, the shares of Twitter soared to 22 per cent after the company said it had received a letter and intended to close the deal at the agreed price and did not comment on how it will respond.

The Tesla boss has been trying to terminate the Twitter deal for months. However, he began to show signs of buyer's remorse almost after the deal was made public and alleged that Twitter misled him about the number of its user base and the bots and fake accounts on the platform.

Musk draws anger from Ukrainian officials

Meanwhile, the tech billionaire drew the anger of Ukraine's top government officials on Monday, October 3, 2022, after he tweeted what he said was the likely outcome of Russia's ruthless invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's outgoing ambassador to Germany used the f-word and said the only outcome now is that Ukrainians will never buy his Tesla.

Musk polled his over 100 million Twitter followers to gauge support for what he argued was the likely outcome of the seven-month brutal conflict.

CNBC reported that Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian President responded with his poll on Twitter, asking the SpaceX CEO which polls his likes best: One who supports Ukraine or "One who supports Russia."

Musk has become popular in Ukraine since the beginning of the war after he beamed his Starlink satellite communication system to enable Ukrainians to access the internet.

