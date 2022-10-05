The continuous call for a digital society has once again been amplified by Nigeria, Africa's largest economy

In a bid for a transition from analog to a digital society, the Nigerian national committee on information for all programs (IFAP) is pushing the campaign

Professor Anunobi of the national library of Nigeria said it was high time for Nigeria to explore the use of artificial intelligence and e-governance

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian national committee on information for all programs (IFAP) has called for the adoption of electronic management of data in governance, access to information, and integration of artificial intelligence.

This was made known at a roundtable discussion with the federal ministry of communication and digital economy and other stakeholders in Abuja on Tuesday, October 4.

The minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Ali Pantami, alongside the national Liberian, Prof Chinwe Veronica Anunobi. Photo: Isa Ali Pantami

Speaking at the roundtable conversation, the national Liberian of the national library of Nigeria, Professor Chinwe Veronica Anunobi, said the essence of the interface was to curb the challenges of implementing artificial intelligence, e-governance, and access to information.

She said there is a need for governments worldwide, including Nigeria, to start using print/electronic information and artificial intelligence.

Prof Anunobi stated that the objective of the roundtable forum was to:

“Promote and widen access to information in the public domain through the organisation, digitalization, and preservation of information.

“Support training, continuous education, lifelong learning in communication, information and informatics.

“Support the production of local content and foster the availability of indigenes’ knowledge through basic literacy and ICT literacy training.”

UNESCO's program aligns with our digital policies - Pantami

Also present at the forum was the minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Ali Pantami, who presented the keynote address.

Pantami said the roundtable’s purpose was aligned with the UNESCO program to mark universal access to information.

He said the innovation of artificial intelligence is in line with Nigeria’s digital tenets and policies and should be adopted to foster development across the required sectors.

The roundtable meeting had the presence of UNESCO delegates and other stakeholders suing to adopt the innovation.

