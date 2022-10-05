Leading Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering and uplifting underprivileged people across communities as it announces the commencement of its flagship CSR and sustainability initiative's seventh edition Airtel Touching Lives.

Legit.ng reports that while speaking during the press conference held in Lagos on Tuesday, October 4, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Airtel Nigeria, Surendran Chemmenkotil, noted that Airtel Touching Lives Initiative is an opportunity for the telco to further connect with the several communities where they serve as well as focus on Airtel Africa sustainability agenda.

Airtel Touching Lives Season 7

He said:

“Last year, Airtel Africa announced an ambitious sustainability agenda with a strong focus on providing access to digital learning for underprivileged children, working closely with the government to uplift the standard of primary education through the adoption of schools and providing access via financial inclusion to the underbanked and unbanked.”

Need for digital inclusion in helping Nigerians

According to him, to implement this agenda, Airtel Nigeria, through Season 7 of the Airtel Touching Lives programme, will mostly seek causes and opportunities that speak broadly and primarily to digital and financial inclusion as well as the adoption of schools.

Recounting the previous season, Surendran noted:

“In the last season of the programme, one of the biggest projects we embarked on was the adoption of Government Day Nursery and Primary school in Gombe State under our Adopt-a-School programme, bringing our adopted schools in Nigeria to a total of 7”.

“With the adoption of the school in Gombe, we renovated 37 classrooms, renovated two teachers’ offices, renovated, and modernized the toilet facilities in the school, reactivated the borehole facilities with clean pipe borne water and provided furniture for the teachers’ offices as well as educational supplies for the students.”

The refurbishment of the Library for Blind people

Other past projects highlighted by the CEO include the renovation of the Ward A block in Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LUTH); the refurbishment of the Library for Blind people and rehabilitation of an IDP Camp clinic facility in season 5, and the provision of an ultra-modern public water system for a large community in Ajah in season 4, among others.

He said:

“I am excited, and I look forward to the nominations and the projects that will be implemented, and I also wish to assure you all that as always, Season 7 will not be different from past editions as we will continue to focus on the vision and philosophy of Airtel Touching Lives."

"Airtel officially invites the public to nominate individuals or communities by dialling 367 or sending an SMS to Shortcode 367. Entries can also be sent via email to touchinglives@ng.airtel.com.

"Airtel Touching Lives takes a reality television show format, allowing the public to nominate causes, communities, and underprivileged persons/people with special needs."

The telco, thereafter, evaluates and selects the causes to support, and the activities are filmed and broadcasted on terrestrial and satellite television stations with the aim of inspiring other corporate organizations as well as well-meaning individuals to join in supporting the weak across society.

Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, others commend Airtel’s support for less privileged Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state commended Airtel Nigeria for its relentless support towards the less privileged Nigerians, describing the telco as a role model to all.

It was reported that the governor, who was speaking during the premiere of the 6th edition of the company’s ‘Airtel Touching Lives’ programme on Friday, May 13, in Lagos, lauded Airtel for being an example to individuals and organisations.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was represented at the event by the state commissioner for economic planning and budget, Sam Egube.

