VI, Lagos - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has commended leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, for its relentless support towards the less privileged Nigerians, describing the telco as a role model to all.

Legit.ng reports that the governor who was speaking during the premiere of the 6th edition of the company’s ‘Airtel Touching Lives’ programme on Friday, May 13, in Lagos, lauded Airtel for being an example to individuals and organisations.

Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Limited, Temi Popoola; Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Lagos State, Samuel Egube and others at the event.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was represented at the event by the state commissioner for economic planning and budget, Sam Egube.

He said:

“Airtel is leading as an example for individuals and institutions. They have exhibited the true Lagosian spirit of working in unity, by joining the Government in raising a sustainable nation…. Therefore, as individuals and organizations, let us also make efforts to reach out and empower the less privileged as Airtel is doing."

In her remarks, Bamidele Abiodun, wife of the governor of Ogun state, who was also present at the event, lauded Airtel’s efforts in providing relief for the vulnerable and sustaining a robust campaign to encourage other organizations to embrace philanthropy.

She said:

“I would encourage Airtel to keep doing what they do as well as expand the Airtel Touching Lives programme for an increased impact. I would like to implore Airtel and other entities to keep sharing these inspiring stories for the world to emulate. I am proud to be associated with Airtel Touching Lives, and I look forward to partnering with Airtel.”

The former chairman, First Bank Nigeria Plc, Ibukun Awosika also thanked Airtel for going the extra mile to take a bit of the burden away from some hardworking Nigerians through its CSR Initiative.

Also, a beneficiary of Airtel Touching Lives Season 5, who survived a ghastly accident that damaged his urinary tract until Airtel intervened by supporting him with N8,000,000 (Eight Million Naira) for corrective surgery in the United Kingdom, commended Airtel for giving him a second chance at life.

He said:

“I have always heard about stories like this on Television and Radio, but I never knew such an opportunity would come to my doorstep for free. Airtel gave me a second chance without wanting anything in return.”

Airtel Touching Lives offers real help to individuals, communities, groups

The managing director and chief executive officer, Airtel Nigeria, Surendran Chemmenkotil, while speaking on the track record of the initiative, said Airtel Touching Lives has not only recorded milestones but has offered real help to individuals, communities, groups, and institutions since the launch of the initiative.

Chemmenkotil stated:

“In Season 6, Airtel Nigeria has helped to rebuild a dream, a life, a hospital. We helped children rebuild their confidence, get an education, and we tested millions for COVID. We turned tears of sadness into tears of Joy.”

In his closing remark, he further encouraged other corporate entities as well as well-spirited individuals to join hands in improving the society, as collaboration to solve societal problems can make a huge difference, and if the privileged people continue to support the needy, society will excel and triumph at a quicker pace.

Airtel Touching Lives takes the format of a reality television show, allowing the public to nominate causes, communities, and underprivileged persons/people with special needs. Airtel thereafter evaluates and selects the causes to support, and the activities are filmed and broadcasted on terrestrial and satellite television stations with the aim of inspiring other corporate organizations as well as well-meaning individuals to join in supporting the weak across society.

Airtel hits jackpot, rakes in N304billion in revenue from data services

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Airtel Nigeria raked in N304 billion ($734 million) from data services alone between March and April of 2022.

It was reported that the revenue was driven by data consumption by its subscribers. It is a 41.1% jump in data revenue in comparison to the N227.4 billion ($549 million) the firm made in the same period the year before.

The parent company of Airtel Nigeria, Airtel Africa stated this in its financial result for the year ended March 2022 released on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

