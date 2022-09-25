A YouTuber has revealed his journey to making millions through his YouTube videos

According to Graham Stephen, he started making YouTube Videos in 2017, and his first video had about nine views

YouTube stated at a recent event that it had paid over $50 billion to creators in three years and that it introducing a new chapter for creators

YouTuber Graham Stephen is on his way to making a minimum of $1.6 million this year.

It will be his first making seven figures in a year on a journey he began in 2017.

CNBC said the 29-year-old said his goal is to make $1 million, a target Stephen hit a year later.

YouTube creators earn billions in three years.

Stephen's multiple streams of income

Stephen earns 85 per cent of his income from his two YouTube Channels, mainly through ad revenue and the rest 15 per cent from online courses he sells via the platform, Teachable, real estate commission, rental income and affiliates and sponsors.

His intention was not to make money initially from YouTube videos but as a real estate agent.

But three years ago, he decided to film and upload his first video, an explainer of how to be a successful real estate agent that he made selfie-style on his iPhone. That video garnered about nine views. So, he started making more videos.

YouTube pays billions to creators in three years

Stephen’s experience comes as YouTube, the video-streaming platform, said it paid content creators, artists and media firms over $50 billion in the last three years.

According to reports, the company said it is introducing the next chapter in creators’ journeys to making more money in 2023.

At its Made on YouTube event, the company shared that it is growing the platform’s monetization system, the YouTube Partner Programme (YPP), to allow creators to join the programme and introducing new ways for creators to earn revenue from Shorts, and re-imagining the music industry for those who feature music in their videos by opening up ads.

YouTube said that with 30 more billion and more than 1.5 billion monthly logged-in users, Shorts are exploding worldwide.

To reward its new creative class, the firm said it would be shifting away from a fixed fund and doubling down on a unique revenue-sharing model for Shorts for both current and future creators, starting in early 2023.

Number of followers required before you start making money on TikTok

Recall that Legit.ng reported that over the past few years, TikTok has grown and has amassed over one billion active users.

It has created a new generation of digital natives and nomads who have converted their TikTok accounts into lucrative empires.

Users do not need millions of followers to start earning money on the platform. There are numerous ways users can make money from the app, from utilizing in-built monetization features to being a part of promotional campaigns for brands and music marketers.

