TikTok has built-in features that lets users make money while using the platform and become influencers

Report say most users with make as much as $26,000 from promotional videos and challenges on the platform

Users can make money using virtual gifts, creator funds, tips, using the platform and other relevant in-built tools

Over the past few years, TikTok has grown and has amassed over one billion active users in the past year alone.

It has created a new generation of digital natives and nomads who have converted their TikTok accounts into lucrative empires.

Monetizations tools on TikTok

Users do not need millions of followers to start earning money on the platform. There are numerous ways users can make money from the app, from utilizing in-built monetization features to being a part of promotional campaigns for brands and music marketers.

According to Business Insider, one TikTok user, Lucy Davis, with 578,000 followers said she from $20 to $300 every time she livestreams on TikTok.

The platform offers in-built monetization tools for influencers, including a creator fund, tipping feature, a subscription feature and virtual gift items that let users convert their earnings into real money.

Making money directly from TikTok

The app requires that creators have a certain amount of followers and views to have access to these features.

To make money from TikTok’s creator fund, a user must be 18 years or older and have at least 10,000 followers and have achieved at least 10,000 video views within 30 days.

To get virtual gifts during Livestream, a creator needs to be 18 years or older and have at least 1,000 followers.

To get tips, a user must be 18 years old and have at least 100,000 followers.

The amount earned by an influencer is unstable.

TikTok takes into account various factors like video views, engagement, location and total participation in its programme before payment is made.

One user with about 19,000 followers said she made over N=$26,000 from sponsorship deals, commissioned projects for brands and affiliate marketing.

Making money through sponsored song challenges

Users can make money by taking part in sponsorship challenges like the Buga challenge which is an advertising strategy that has been very popular among music promoters.

It allows record labels artists or brands to post on platforms like TikTok, Preffy, and Pearpop which asks users to create videos which feature a product, using a particular song.

