World’s biggest crypto exchange platform appoints ex-first bank director to its advisory board

Binance has announced the appointment of former First Bank Director Ibukun Awosika to its Advisory Board

The cryptocurrency exchange platform said it has been encouraging countries to take a proactive measure toward crypto

The industry has faced turbulence in recent times as it crashed from its all-time high of November 2021, with Bitcoin losing 70 per cent of its value

The world’s biggest cryptocurrency, Binance, has appointed former First Bank Director Ibukun Awosika to its board advisory board to help it manage some of the most urgent regulatory problems in the industry.

Ibukukun Awosika and Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO Credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Binance encourages countries to adopt crypto

A statement by Binance said the exchange had been prodding countries to take the initiative and adopt an economic future in which crypto and blockchain will play an important role.

The platform said that licenses and regulations will elicit discussion and negotiation and that more nations want to establish a promising future.

Awosika said that Binance’s transparency and accountability in its seeking to deliver service to its clients are commendable, saying the platform must continue to evolve as a future company and find solutions in real time.

Binance, a crypto exchange platform, said this in a statement on Thursday, September 22, 2o22, in Paris, France.

Changpeng Zhao, Binance founder and CEO, said the arrangement would help chart the best path forward for web3 crypto.

Other members from around the world

The board consists of eleven notable business leaders from around the world.

Binance appointed Henrique de Campos Meirelles, a former Brazilian minister of the economy; David Wright, a former secretary general of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions; Bruno Bézard, a former head of the French Treasury; Ibukun Awosika, among others.

The other African on the board is South Africa’s Leslie Maasdorp, a former vice-president and chief financial officer of the New Development Bank.

Max Baucus, a former chairman of the US senate finance committee and ambassador to China, will lead the board.

Crypto facing hard times

Cryptocurrencies have recently faced turbulence in what many have described as crypto winter.

Recently, many trading and exchange platforms have collapsed and declared bankruptcy.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has lost over 70 per cent of its value and currently trades below $20,000.

Many experts have predicted that there will be a rebound in the crypto industry and that this is a good time to invest in the industry.

