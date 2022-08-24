Elon Musk's legal team has asked the founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey to appear in court as the controversy surrounding Twitter deal gets hotter

According to a court filing Musk is asking that Dorsey appear to defend the companies bot and spam accounts' records

The Tesla billionaire backed out $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal in June after he began the take over of the company in April

Furious Elon Musk has subpoenaed Twitter founder and former Chief Executive Officer of the company, Jack Dorsey, as part of his plan to evade the purchase of the social media company, a deal he backed out of controversially.

The Subpoena is Musk's effort to stall the $44 billion acquisition deal he agreed to in April this year.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey Credit: Joe Raedle / Staff

Source: Getty Images

Musk requesting documents from Jack Dorsey

With this, a CNN report says, the billionaire's legal team seeks a wide range of information from the former CEO of Twitter, who resigned as CEO in November last year and remained on the board of the company until last May after Twitter agreed to sell itself to the SpaceX CEO.

The billionaire's legal team asks for all the documents and communications concerning the acquisition agreement and those showing, referring to, or relating to the impact or effect of false or spam accounts on the microblogging site and operations.

He is also trying to back out of the proposed $44 billion deal after he accused the company of not showing the number of bot or spam accounts on its platform. Twitter had accused Musk of using bots and spam as an excuse to back out of the deal.

Musk's team is also seeking documents and communications concerning Twitter's use of monetizable daily active users as a key metric in the company's SEC filings.

Dorsey praises Musk

The summon of Jack Dorsey is the latest sign that the legal battle between the two parties is getting hotter.

Twitter had also previously summoned some associates of Elon Musk, a court filing said. The list includes some prominent investment companies and venture capitalists, some of whom are part of the PayPal mafia, a group of prominent figures in the tech industry who worked at the firm that Elon Musk cofounded.

Dorsey had initially said that he supported Musk taking over Twitter as he could trust the company in the Tesla CEO's hands.

