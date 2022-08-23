The latest list of 10 highest paid CEOs in the world sees Elon Must making as much as $10 billion in 12 months

Musk's pay leaves the rest in far distant position with a combined total pay of $6.3 billion which is nothing near what the Tesla CEO earns

The pay package of the leading CEOs comes as it has been revealed that the top CEOs earnings were hiked as sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has emerged as the world’s highest earning CEO in 2021.

The world’s richest person has been on the list for the fourth year. However, his pay package has been more from several share options, adding about $78 billion to his fortunes of $296 billion.

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO Credit: Mark Barne

Source: Getty Images

Daily Mail reported that the Tesla CEO’s pay is humongous, leaving the remaining 23 CEOs making half of what he makes, a combined total of $6.3 billion.

What Musk earned and what others got

Next to Musk is the owner of Rivian Automotive, Robert Scaringe, whose pay package is about $2.3 billion in 2021 but is far behind Musk.

Apple CEO Tim Cook earned about $853 million last year, while the CEO/CTO of Lucid Motors, Peter Rawlinson, got $575 million in 2021.

Tom Siebel of the software company C3.ai placed fifth after earning $343 million, while Coty Sue CEO Nabi took home $283 million.

Joe Bae of KKR, a private equity firm, made $279 million in 2021, while SentinelOne CEO Tomer Weingarten’s take-home pay was $275 million, placing him in the eighth position on the list.

Alex Karp of Palantir Technologies earned $264 million, and the tenth number position went to Sid Sijbrandij of GitLab, who earned $263 million.

According to Bloomberg, 2021 is the most luxurious executive salary by almost any measure.

More than 30 public-company executives had paid deals that exceeded $100 million in value at the end of fiscal 2021, according to the Bloomberg Pay Index. The top dozen packages all exceeded$200 million.

But longtime observers point out that while downturns come and go, CEO pay historically only trends up.

