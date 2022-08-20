Internet providers in Africa have been ranked on the availability of the speed of their networks on the continent

Interestingly, some mobile network operators emerged the best performing during a speed test organised by Ookla

According to the company which analysed about three markets in Africa in the third quarter of 2021, MTN and MTN are the leaders

In Africa, Safaricom and Airtel have dominated as the fastest mobile operators, with both telcos leading in Nigeria and Kenya, according to new data by Ookla's third-quarter Canada Market Report for 2021.

Ookla operates the website speedtest.net, a free web service for analysing internet speed performance.

Mobile telecom companies with highest internet speed Credit: Nick David

Source: Getty Images

For the third quarter of 2021, the company updated the analysis for 43 markets, details of the fastest mobile and fixed broadband providers, the performance of the most popular devices and chipsets, and internet speeds in cities.

Kenya

Data gathered from its speed-tracking tool, Ookla states that Safaricom is the fastest mobile operator in Kenya during the third quarter of 2021, with a 'Speed Score of 29.20Mbps.

Nigeria

In Nigeria, the company found out that one of the fastest-growing mobile networks had the fastest speed score at 33.43Mbps. According to a report by Business Insider.

The northern state of Kano in Nigeria emerged the city with the fastest mean mobile download speed ahead of Lagos at 24.76 Mbps during Q3 2021. Other highlights gathered from the speed-tracking tool on Nigeria are:

One of the telecom firms took the lead for the highest Consistency Score on mobile during Q3 2021 at 89.4 per cent.

Nigeria's fixed broadband provider ipNX had the best Speed Score (21.66) and Consistency Score (40.2 per cent) during Q3 2021.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G was the fastest popular device in Nigeria during Q3 2021, achieving a mean download speed of 41.94 Mbps — just faster than the iPhone 12 Pro 5G (41.37 Mbps).

South Africa

However, in South Africa, MTN had the fastest Speed Score (63.52Mbps) and the highest Consistency Score (91.0).

