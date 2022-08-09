Sending certain kind of messages on WhatsApp could earn you a ban or a fine from the platform

The messaging app said it is taking a tougher stance against people sending restricted messages via its platform

Also, the police has alerted the general public about a new type of scam going on via WhatsApp which could make people lose millions

The top messaging platform, WhatsApp has sent out tough warnings to its over two billion users if they send certain kinds of messages on the platform.

Reports say that sending banned or restricted messages on the platform could result in fines and could get you jailed if the content is reported.

Users worried over new development

The biggest concern for users of the biggest messaging platform will be those disseminating images or videos that infringe copyright laws.

If the original owner of the copyright finds out and files a complaint, the one who shared it could be forced to pay damages.

Also, those sharing inappropriate content could end in legal cases, especially if those who received it kick against it and report it.

Additionally, spamming users could also land you hot soup, according to reports and could also get you banned and unable to use the platform to contact people.

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging platform in the world.

As of January this year, the platform had over two billion users who send over 100 billion messages every day, according to The Sun.

What the platform intends to achieve is that sending the wrong type of messages could result in fines or legal consequences and this has come as a big shock to users who send memes and videos everyday via the platform.

Police raise alarm over scam messages

The police in the UK have issued a formal statement alerting users of a scam that could make them lose millions.

The scam known as ‘call a friend in need’ begins with high mum/dad it’s me and tricks parents into believing they’re speaking to their children.

According to the police, it will be using the excuse of texting a friend’s phone from a purportedly new number.

However, the scammer behind it will ask for a large sum of money to pay some urgent bill.

According to Action Fraud, the scam was flagged 1,235 times between February 3 and June this year which has defrauded victims a total of 1.5 million pounds so far.

WhatsApp recommends that these types of messages be reported as spam messages which could be done in the app.

