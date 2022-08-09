Mark Zuckerberg has announced new improvements in WhatsApp that give users more power

The new features allow users to hide their last seen status from the contacts of their choosing

Since Zuckerberg bought WhatsApp in 2014, the social messaging app has witnessed a series of changes

WhatsApp, a social media messaging network, is rolling out a way to hide your “last seen” status from specific contacts, as well as the ability to leave a group without notifying other users.

The new features were announced by Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, on Tuesday, 9 August 2022 on his Facebook page.

Last December, WhatsApp started hiding users’ online status from strangers by default. However, it still allows your entire list of contacts to see whether or not you’re online.

Mark Zuckerberg announces new features for WhatsApp Credit: facebook

Source: Facebook

The new WhatsApp update fixes the default hiding of contacts as it will let you choose which contacts can see your status.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

So if you don’t want someone to know that you’re ignoring their message, toggle on the setting for that user, and they’ll (hopefully) never know the difference.

More new WhatsApp features

The Verge report shows that WhatsApp is also launching another handy feature that will let you silently leave groups,

Right now, the app (very obnoxiously) notifies every user in the group of your departure, which could prompt some group members to message you privately to ask why you left.

The new feature is the digital equivalent to the Irish Goodbye — the act of leaving a party without telling anyone — and should help eliminate the awkwardness that comes along with exiting a chat.

Screenshot of Meta CEO Message Credit: facebook

Source: Facebook

Two more features next month

WhatsApp says it’ll start rolling out these two features this month and that it’s also working on a way to block users from taking screenshots of “view once” messages.

Unlike disappearing messages, view once messages don’t vanish after a specific time limit — they go away after the recipient has seen it once, sort of like a photo or video sent through Snapchat.

Adding a way to block screenshots could help prevent users from saving or sharing sensitive information with others. This feature’s still in testing, but WhatsApp says it’ll start rolling it out to users “soon.”

WhatsApp has made several other small but meaningful updates this year. In addition to rolling out emoji reactions and introducing a way to speed up voice messages, the platform also started letting Android users transfer their chat history to iPhone.

List of 5G compatible phones as Nigeria set to roll out services in Augusta

In another report, the Federal government of Nigeria has announced plans to begin the rollout of 5G network in the country

The roll-out will begin in August which will be exactly 8 months after the NCC the spectrum auction

Legit.ng provided insight on compatible phones for the expected 5G network to be rollout on Mafab communication and MTN Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng