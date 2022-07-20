Experts have said those whose investments are trapped in collapsed crypto exchanges should just forget them

According to them, digital assets are not regulated and insured and, therefore, not recoverable unlike deposits in banks

A lot of exchanges have collapsed in recent times leaving investors funds trapped and their owners in a limbo

Investors hoping to get their trapped funds from failed crypto exchanges had better ditch the idea as legal experts have said there are no ways around it.

Crypto platforms like Celsius and Voyager Digital which filed for bankruptcy this month have left traders’ funds stranded inside their platforms. Both companies froze their clients’ accounts after a massive rush for withdrawals led to liquidity problems.

Investors have no way to get money back

Collapse leaves investors' funds trapped

Celsius operated mostly like a financial institution which took customer deposits and lent them out on the Defi products to generate high returns.

CBNC reports that the Voyager had almost the same model. The firm was caught in the fall of a high-profile crypto hedge fund, Three Arrows Capital, which also went bust after it failed to repay a $660 million loan from Voyager.

The crypto market has been left vulnerable to the contagion of such interconnection of the platforms, which left their collapse having a domino effect.

Digital currencies are not regulated which means they do not offer people the same cover they when if they had invested their monies in stocks or saved them in a bank.

No way out of collapse

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) insures payment of deposits up to the maximum insured sum of N500,000 to a depositor in deposit money banks (DMBs) and Payment Money Banks (PMBs) and N200,000 to a depositor in Microfinance Banks (MFBs) in the event of failure of a participating financial institution

And in the US, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, meanwhile, offers bank depositors protection of up to $250,000 if an insured lender fails.

There are some schemes in place in the U.K. and European Union.

With no legal backing governing crypto assets, there is no guarantee investors would be able to recoup their funds if an exchange were to freeze someone’s account — or, worse yet, completely collapse.

