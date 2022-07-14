The Lagos state government is set unveil a new smart identity card for residents which will be used to process loans

The card also can be used for payments in supermarkets, filling stations and ATM withdrawals, among others

The Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will unveil the card on July 20, 2022, and will be simultaneously launched in 5 divisions across the state

The Lagos state government has announced that it plans to issue a new smart identity card through the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRA) and said it will unveil the card on July 20, 2022.

Lagos eases residents' stress with card

This was disclosed by the LASRA’s General Manager, Ibilola Kasunmu who said the new state ID card will be launched by the Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Police College, Ikeja.

Lagos State launches new residency card Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Nairametrics report states that the card will be launched at the same time across five divisions of the state, which are Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe.

Kasunmu stated that one of the major highlights of the day’s event will be a live demonstration of the smart card, the functionalities and benefits which will be showcased by the governor.

Features of the newly upgraded ID card

Kasunmu revealed that the new ID card has embedded in it multiple features and functions that offer the holders wider and rapid access to services given by the state government.

She said:

‘‘The new LAG ID Card is a multi-application smartcard that offers registered residents access to services ranging from ‘a means of personal security and identity verification’ at points of accessing various government services, to applying for loans from Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF).”

Reports say the LASRA boss added that the cardholders can use it as a means of payment for services across many vendors such as buses, ferries, supermarkets as well as ATM withdrawals.

She asked holders of the old card to visit the centres to upgrade their cards and also validate their addresses and other vital information.

Source: Legit.ng