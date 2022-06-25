Crypto thieves have hacked a blockchain bridge and made away with $100 million worth of cryptos in a major hack

According to the blockchain company, Harmony, the theft was discovered on Wednesday and a possible culprit has been identified

Blockchain bridges are important in Decentralised Finance which helps users to transfer their assets from one blockchain to another

Hackers have made away with $100 million worth of cryptocurrencies from Horizon, a blockchain bridge in a major hack as the industry battles crash and sell-offs.

CNBC reports that details of the crash are hazy but the blockchain said they discovered the theft on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. The company has identified a potential account it believes may be the offender.

Company launches investigations

According to Harmony, it has begun working with national authorities to discover the culprit and get back the stolen money, a tweet from the company said.

In another tweet, the company said it is working with the FBI and several cybersecurity experts to unearth the attack.

Hackers steal $100 million worth of crypto

Blockchain bridges are very crucial in the DeFi ecosystem and offer users a way to transfer their assets from one blockchain to another. Users can send tokens from the Ethereum network to Binance Smart Chain, in the case of Harmony.

Decentralised Finance weaknesses

The company said the bitcoin bridge was not affected in the attack.

DeFi aims to reconstruct conventional financial services like loans and investments on the blockchain as bridges become an important target for hackers due to weaknesses in their underlying code.

They also maintain large stores of liquidity which makes them alluring targets for hackers, Jess Symington said.

Harmony has not made known how the cryptos were carted away but an investor has raised worries about the security of the platform as far back as April.

