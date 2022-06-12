Cryptocurrencies have fallen to a 14-month low on Sunday, June 12, 2022 as Ethereum and bitcoin saw investors' sell-off

Ether plummeted by 5 per cent to $1,440 which is its lowest level since March 2021, and Bitcoin fell to $27,000

This was triggered by a high inflation in the US which hit a 40-year high and saw investors of other stocks selling off

As US inflation hits a new 40-year high, Bitcoin and Ether fell on Sunday, June 12, 2022, as they joined a wider crypto sell-offs which saw investors go into panic mode.

Nairametrics report says Ether went down to as much as 5 per cent to $1,440 which is its lowest level since March 2021, while Bitcoin fell to $27,000, also its lowest in one month.

Bitcoin and Ethereum trade at a 14-month low

High interest rate triggers massive sell-off

Other crypto assets were also in the red including Cardano, OMG, XRP and Avalanche.

Major cryptos like bitcoin have suffered recently as the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates and global policymakers increased measures to curtail price increases and other risk assets like tech stocks also seeing declines.

Last week, bitcoin began a losing streak after a few briefs and failed to hit the $32,000 price target.

On Friday, when the US inflation statistics were released, there was a change of 8.6 per cent decline by Bitcoin when it dropped to $29,000.

Bitcoin falling faster than expected

However, Bitcoin began to plummet earlier on Sunday, June 12, 2022, this came to a head when it fell to $27,200 (on the FTX exchange), the lowest price in a month.

According to Coinglass data, total long crypto liquidations were above $100 million for the third day in a row on Sunday, after $258 million on Friday and $290 million on Saturday.

