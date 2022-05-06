Microsoft founder, Bill Gates has questioned Elon Musk's motive behind wanting to acquire Twitter

Gates, speaking at a Summit recently said the billionaire businessman could make the platform worse

Elon Musk had accused Gates of shorting Tesla's stocks last month when Gates invited him to join a climate change campaign

Microsoft founder, Bill Gates has warned that the richest man in the world, Elon Musk could make Twitter worse than he met it after the SpaceX CEO bought the social media company for $44 billion.

At the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Summit on Wednesday, April 4, Gates said it was not clear how Musk will bring change to Twitter when he takes ownership as he raised concerns about the spread of misinformation on social media.

Bill Gates questions Musk's motive in buying Twitter Credit: Mike Mill

Source: Getty Images

Gates commends Musk over his performance at Tesla, others

Gates agreed that Musk has an impressive track record with other companies, hailing his time at Tesla and SpaceX as very commendable. He said he believes that Musk has done a great job of putting together a team of engineers at the two companies.

He, however, said he has his doubts about what will happen on Twitter but said people should have an open mind and never underrate Musk.

Elon Musk accuses Gates of undermining Tesla stocks

CNBC report said that Gates was accused by Musk of shorting Tesla stock in April. Musk Tweeted an uncomplimentary joke about Gates but he said the insults do not bother him.

The tech mogul went on to question what Musk’s goal is with Twitter and if his desire to promote free speech is sensible.

In the last few weeks, Musk has been talking about a number of ways Twitter could be improved beyond being a town square. On Tuesday, April 3, he made suggestions that he may start charging companies a small fee to use Twitter.

Elon Musk may fire Parag Agrawal as Twitter CEO, to take over temporarily

Recall Legit.ng reported that billionaire Businessman, Elon Musk may take over from the current Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal when the deal for him to buy the platform is finalised.

He is expected to serve for a few months after completing the $44 billion takeover of the social media company, According to David Faber.

A Securities and Exchange filing on Thursday, April 5, 2022, shows that the Tesla CEO got approximately $7.14 billion in equity commitments from friends and other investors to acquire Twitter. Faber stated that Musk must have cherrypicked those who invested in the Twitter acquisition.

