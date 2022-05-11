Elon Musk says he will reinstate former US President, Donald Trump to Twitter when the deal to buy the platform is finalised

Musk said this at a Financial Times Live programme on Tuesday and said that Trump and his followers were alienated by Twitter

According to him, Trump has said he will not return to the platform but called the ban a terrible mistake

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk is bringing back his friend, ex-US President, Donald Trump, to his much loved social media platform, Twitter.

Musk said on Tuesday, May 10, he would reverse Twitter’s ban on the erstwhile President if his acquisition of the social media platform goes through.

Musk says he bringing back Donald Trump to Twitter Credit: SOPA Images / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Elon Musk calls Donald Trump's Twitter ban a mistake

Elon Musk said at Financial Times Lives’s Future of Car conference that permanent bans should once in a while thing and should be reserved for bots, scams or spam accounts.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The richest man in the world said the ban on Trump was a mistake because it estranged the former president and a large part of the country and resulted in Trump not having a voice.

Musk said he would reverse the ban and said he does not own Twitter yet, saying it is not a thing that will definitely happen as he does not yet own the platform.

Donald Trump refuses to return to Twitter

Donald Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after his supporters attacked the US Capitol. The social media company said it made the decision after the riot that happened on January 6, 2021, citing the risk of further incitement to violence.

The former president is an avid user of the platform and had over 80 million followers before he was booted out.

Trump had said he was not returning to Twitter after he was asked if was coming back following the announcement of Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform last month.

Trump launched his own social media platform, Truth Social which he billed as a free speech platform and an alternative to Twitter.

Bill Gates believes Elon Musk could make Twitter worse, questions his motives behind acquisition

Legit.ng has reported that Microsoft founder, Bill Gates has warned that the richest man in the world, Elon Musk could make Twitter worse than he met it after the SpaceX CEO bought the social media company for $44 billion.

At the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Summit on Wednesday, April 4, Gates said it was not clear how Musk will bring change to Twitter when he takes ownership as he raised concerns about the spread of misinformation on social media.

Gates agreed that Musk has an impressive track record with other companies, hailing his time at Tesla and SpaceX as very commendable. He said he believes that Musk has done a great job of putting together a team of engineers at the two companies.

Source: Legit.ng