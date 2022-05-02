Hardly has Elon Musk bought Twitter, that fans started asking him for a job to turn the company around

One fan tweeted at the Tesla CEO, saying that he built apps that were bought by companies like Meta, the parent company of Facebook

Another said he will turn the company around as VP, Product Officer, but the billionaire has ignored them

Some of Elon Musk’s fans have been begging him for Twitter jobs on the platform, although the billionaire’s deal is months away from being finalised.

Musk’s followers are hoping that there will be a lot of reshuffles or shake-ups when the deal is finally consummated, so they taking their shots.

I have built apps bought by Facebook

One follower wrote on Twitter asking the richest man in the world to hire him as Vice President of Product, Nikita Bier who co-founded a positivity-focused app said.

Bier said the app was acquired by Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp and tagged Musk in the post, saying he has been building social apps for more than a decade.

While Musk was negotiating to buy Twitter, he told bankers that he would be focused on Twitter’s bottom line and proposed a non-specific bid to cut jobs, insider sources said.

There are doubts about Musk’s leadership role or position in the company, but it is most unlikely that the Tesla CEO will take any noticeable leadership role on Twitter.

CEO, Parag Agrawal going?

He has expressed doubts about the leadership of the company, making many assume that the current CEO, Parag Agrawal may be on his way out already.

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Musk made two tweets that criticised Vijaya Gadde, the current executive who is in charge of policy and legal teams over a decision the firm has taken to stop the New York Post’s article about US President, Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. People began attacking Gadde on social media, which made former Twitter boss, Costolo accuse Musk of bullying Gadde.

Musk's positive influence

Despite his controversial tweets, he has also been able to maintain an active fan base who see him as a role model who has made profound contributions to clean energy, digital payments and space exploration.

Another fan, Antonio Garcia Martinez chose himself for a job on Twitter and flaunted a brief resume which he pitched perfectly for the 280-character tweet limit.

