A statement by Google on Thursday says Nigerians will soon enjoy cheaper internet as the company's Equiano subsea cable lands in Nigeria

The cable which runs from Portugal first landed in Lome, the Togolese capital before touching down in Lagos

According to Google, the 5G capable cable will boost the national GDP, increase productivity and create jobs in the country by 2025

The Punch reports that the internet data giant announced the landing of the subsea cable in partnership with its cable partner, WIOCC in Lagos on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

The Alphabet-owned company stated that its cable would boost the speed of the internet six times in Nigeria which will amount to six per cent and also increase the country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP) by $10.1bn in 2025 while adding about 1.6 million jobs in the same period.

Equiano cable to boost job creation and productivity

Google stated that the cable would also save 2.8 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually after it becomes fully functional.

The company stated that the Equiano cable in Portugal runs through more than 12,000km along the West Coast of the continent first landing in Lome, Togo, Lagos, Nigeria; Swakopmund in Namibia; Rupert Bay, Saint Helena and Melkbosstrand in South Africa.

The tech giant said the cable will establish a valuable new high connectivity between the African continent and Europe.

Google committed to digital transformation in Nigeria and Africa

At the event announcing the launch of the digital cable, Google’s Director in West Africa, Juliet Ehimuan stated that the company is committed to aiding Africa’s digital transformation and is excited to see the impact of the landing of Equiano in Nigeria.

According to the Director, the search engine behemoth has worked with renowned collaborators and in-country collaborators to make sure that the cable has the best potential effect in Nigeria and Africa.

Chris Wood, WIOCC CEO stated that the firm is proud to collaborate with Google as the landing partner for Equiano Cable in Nigeria as it lands in the OADC Lagos data centre from where it would be extended to other centres in the state.

Togo becomes first African country to get Google’s 5G network cable

