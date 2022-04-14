Mark Zuckerberg has announced new improvements in WhatsApp which he says will bring intimacy and deeper level of interactions

The Meta CEO says the new addition to WhatsApp will also bring people together be it in school, community or workplace

WhatsApp has witnessed series of changes since it was bought by Facebook in 2014 and has been described as the company's best purchase

Meta CEO and founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new feature for WhatsApp, the premium messaging platform.

Zuckerberg announced on Thursday, April 14, 2o22 that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram, will roll out a new feature called WhatsApp Community, which, he says will change the way people communicate with each other.

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg

Source: Getty Images

New feature to allow intimacy

In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg said the new feature will bring ‘intimacy and a deeper level of interactions’ and keep them updated.

According to the tech titan, the new WhatsApp feature will be rolled out in select countries from April 14, 2022, and will have a worldwide rollout later.

The new feature will make it easier to organise group chats and find information. You'll be able to bring different groups together into one community in addition to individual groups for different classes, you might have one overall community for parents at a school with a central place for announcements and tools for admins, Zuckerberg said.

He said:

“Our messaging services are built around one-to-one text messaging -- and that will stay the core of what we do. But we've also been working on building out the next generation of private messaging. With a focus on privacy, safety and security, we've added video chats, voice messages, stories, commerce, payments and more to WhatsApp and Messenger. With today's launch, we're taking this further and enabling people to not only communicate with close friends and contacts but also with all of the different communities in their life.

“We're going to start rolling this out slowly, but I expect this to be an important evolution for WhatsApp and online communication overall. In the same way that social feeds took the basic technology behind the internet and made it so anyone could find people and content online, I think community messaging will take the basic protocols behind one-to-one messaging and extend them so you can communicate more easily with groups of people to get things done together. We'll be building community messaging features for Messenger, Facebook, and Instagram as well. I'm excited to see how this progresses as we start testing WhatsApp Communities today and roll it out over the coming months."

Zuckerberg's best and biggest investment

WhatsApp has evolved since the social media giant, Facebook bought it in 2014 and has been described as Meta’s best buy ever, according to Investopedia.

The messaging app has about 2 billion monthly active users and has commerce and payment features added including voice and video messaging.

The new feature, according Zuckerberg, will also enable large file-sharing among others.

