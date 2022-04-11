Elon Musk has started and stirred another plethora of changes to Twitter his latest investment by making far-reaching suggestions

The world's richest man said that users who subscribe to Twitter's elite service, Twitter Blue pay $2 upfront for 12 months and through crypto

According to the Tesla CEO, the price of the subscription should be affordable, commensurate and in local currency

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk has set off a tweetstorm again about his latest investment, Twitter.

This time, the Tesla CEO has come up with a plethora of suggestions for Twitter Blue, the subscription service of Twitter. His suggestions include a price slash, the option of paying with his favourite crypto, Dogecoin and restricting adverts, according to CNBC.

Far-reaching suggestions to elite service

The billionaire, who is now the largest Twitter investor with a 9.2 stake is an avid Twitter user who uses his tweets to move markets.

He took his position on Twitter’s board of directors on Tuesday, April 6, 2022, and said he was looking forward to working with the board to make substantial enhancements to Twitter in the coming months.

Twitter Jet Blue is the social media company’s first subscription service for those who will pay for premier access to special features like Undo Tweet, customised Twitter app icons and the ability to add bookmarks.

Musk made the suggestions in a series of tweets on Saturday, April 9, 2022, where he said there should be no ads and that the price of the subscription should be slashed.

According to the SpaceX CEO, everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue should get an authentication checkmark, his tweet said.

His suggestions include paying $2 per month but paying 12 months upfront and those users who use it for fraud get no refund.

Ability to pay through cryptocurrency

Musk suggested that the cost should be commensurate and affordable in local currency.

“Maybe even an option to pay in Doge?” he suggested, referring to the cryptocurrency.

Twitter Blue is available only in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

One of the features, the Undo options, allows subscribers to change their tweets before going live but Twitter denies it is an edit button, which users have clamoured for over the years.

