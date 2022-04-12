Meta, the parent company of Facebook will soon start selling virtual goods in the Metaverse, according to Mark Zuckerberg, the company's CEO

Zuckerberg said the company is testing a set of tools to make that a reality and has selected few creators to kickstart the project

The tech billionaire said the company is rolling out the tools beginning with just a few creators and they will see how it pans out in the long run

People will soon start buying virtual products from Facebook’s or Meta’s Metaverse.

The company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg says Meta wants to make it easier for people to spend and make money on its virtual reality platform, Horizon Worlds, an essential part of the company’s plan for creating the metaverse.

In a published video on Monday, the Facebook owner said that the company trialling new tools that let designers and creators sell virtual assets and experiences in the world they build on Horizon, according to a CNBC reports.

Facebook Founder, Mark Zuckerberg

Source: UGC

E-commerce in a virtual world

According to the tech mogul, to sell virtual items and accessing things inside the world is a new part of e-commerce.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said the company is rolling out the tools beginning with just a few creators and they will see how it pans out in the long run.

The company said users could make and sell attachable accessories for a fashion-eccentric environment or offer paid access to a new part of a particular world, for instance.

What Horizon Worlds is

It was formally known as Facebook Horizon and is a free virtual reality and online video game that allows people tp build and explore the virtual universe.

The company posted the game on its Oculus VR headsets in the US and Canada on December 9, 2021, and has not been rolled out worldwide yet.

Social media outage: I’m not worried about money lost, says Mark Zuckerberg

Legit.ng has reported that Techprenuer, Mark Zuckerberg, has said that he was not worried about the money lost or the number of users who migrated to other social media platforms during a seven-hour outage of his services on Monday, October 4.

Zuckerberg, who made his stance known in a Facebook post on Tuesday, October 6 said he was rather concerned about those who rely on his products to connect with friends and family.

Source: Legit.ng