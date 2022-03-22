A two-year-old Nigerian Start-up, Simplifyd has secured over N200 million in funding to expand across Africa

The funding was given by Future Africa and a Y Combinator funder in pre-seed to solve the problems of internet data

The company said it use the funding to allow cheap mobile and web app internet data by Android and iOS users

A nascent start-up, Simplifyd has secured about N207.5 million in pre-seed funding to crack the challenges of accessing affordable mobile internet data in Africa.

The funding was made by Future Africa and Y Combinator after the company was chosen for W22 batch of the Silicon Valley-based accelerator.

Tomi Amao, CEO of Simplifyd

What Simplyfd is doing

The company was established by Tomi Amao, Mayowa Amao, Sam Keru and Abiola Fajimi two years ago to provide cheap mobile and web app data in developing markets in Africa.

In order to become a choice platform for free access to internet data in Africa, the company has also embarked on ZeroData, a free internet application platform to let users have access to data.

The startup said its ZeroData app is available for Android and iOS and allows users instant access to listed apps and websites, thereby letting businesses bundle data with their apps.

What the start-up is saying

According to Tomi Amao, the co-founder and CEO of Simplifyd, the ZeroData was designed to support bigger digital inclusion across the African continent by cracking the challenges associated with pricing.

Amao said:

“ZeroData is designed to cater to both users with active data plans and those with none. For users with an active data plan, their data plan isn’t consumed when they make use of the application. Our app also enables users with no active data plans to enjoy uninterrupted access to the internet apps listed on the platform.”

“For us, the realisation that Africans pay the highest rate for mobile internet in the world proportional to income is worrying. This is a significant challenge that we are happy to solve sustainably through the launch of ZeroData. We are creating a convenient platform to access the internet away from the challenge of huge data consumption for the continent’s growing number of Internet users.”

