The company's CEO, Tomiwa Aladekomo said there are evidences to show that most media houses claim to pay competitive remuneration but The Big Cabal is breaking the norm

The Big Cabal Media has been handed over N900 million in seed funding to expand its reach.

The funding was led by Mac Venture Capital, Luminate, Unicorn Group, Future Africa and other investors.

Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO of The Big Cabal Media

The latest funding brings the overall funding to N1.2 billion. The company had raised N257 million from both angel and pre-seed rounds between 2016 and 2020, the Nairametrics report says.

The startup stated that it plans to expand its product, serve its staff and clients with the latest funding.

What the cabal is saying

The CEO of the Tech Cabal, Tomiwa Aladekomo said documented reports and experience show that many people who work for media firms are given a competitive salary and that the company would like to break the norm.

According to him, the company model has been tried and proven to be effective as it quadrupled its 2020 revenue and in the last four years, has grown by 225 per cent.

He said:

“We are expanding our video production by exploring docuseries and short films. We will be transforming our studio into a community hub for creatives, and introducing 3 new tech products, including the Zikoko app and Zikoko Memes 2.0, which first launched in 2020. We will also be building out new audiences while offering competitive wages.”

The company was established by Bankole Oluwfemi in 2013 to cove the tech ecosystem in Nigeria and expanded to all of Africa.

