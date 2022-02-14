The Nigerian government has lashed out on the Canadian government Twitter for the handling of truck drivers' protest in Canada

Minister of Information and Culture called the action of the microblogging site and the Canadian government double standards

The Canadian government moved to clear the protesters from the borders as they protested against vaccine restrictions

The Nigerian government has hit out at the Canadian government and Twitter and accused them of hypocrisy over the ongoing truckers’ protests against restrictions imposed on them due to COVID-19 in Canadian borders.

Canada reacts

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau had tweeted that truck drivers should toe the line of honour and dismantle the roadblocks and go home especially those with children.

He lashed out at the protesters for embarking on protests over COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions and called their actions unacceptable.

The microblogging site, Twitter suspended the accounts of the protesting truckers for flouting COVID-19 protocols.

The Canadian government during the #EndSARS protest that rocked Nigeria in 2020 condemned the Nigerian authorities in their handling of the protesters.

What Lai Mohammed said

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s Minister of Communication and Culture said in a press briefing on Sunday, February 13, 2022, that the truckers were called terrorists or insurrectionists by the Canadian government.

The Minister said the Canadian protesters have been subjected to humiliating clampdowns by the government of Canada and private organisations. He said that the Nigerian government is drawing the attention of people to the double standards displayed by Twitter and the Canadian government over the protests.

According to Lai Mohammed. GoFundMe, the crowdfunding organisation also shut down about N4.1 billion of the campaign funds raised for truckers and also added that Twitter has suspended the accounts of the protesters and the government has frozen millions donated via GiveSendGo, another crowdfunding platform.

What you should know

The government of Canada criticised the Nigerian government’s handling of the #EndSARS protest in October 2020, saying it was deeply concerned about the excessive use of force by the government and that those responsible for human rights violations and abuse must be held accountable.

Nigeria lifts Twitter ban amid conditions

Legit.ng has reported that The federal government has reportedly lifted the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria following the approval by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to The Nation, the decision was announced by Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the chairman of the Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement and director-general of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Kashifu, in a statement in Abuja, said the approval was given following a memo written to the President by the minister of communications and digital economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim, The Cable also reported.

