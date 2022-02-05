Apple is set to launch a cheap iPhone and iPad that could cost as low as N165,000 N248,000 as early as March

The launch of the new products will be also be accompanied by the introduction of new MacBook Pro

The new iPad is predicted to be an updated version of the iPad Air, says the report. That piece of the device was last updated in October 2020 and currently retails for N248,000

Apple is making plans to introduce new products as soon as March 8, a Bloomberg report says.

According to the report, the products will be low-cost 5G iPhone and iPad at the event and will also potentially introduce a new Mac.

It will be the company’s first launch since October 2021, when it revealed new MacBook Pro Laptops. It is predicted that the event will hold virtually, the Bloomberg report says. The company has held online events since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Cheap iPhone already in the Market

The firm currently offers a low-cost iPhone known as iPhone SE, which was introduced in 2020 and sells its retails for N165.000. It is the most recent iPhone model with Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor. The latest model could have a similar design but a faster processor and 5G support, the report says.

The iPad business was the only major product to report failing sales in December. The company said slowing sales of an iPad that costs N136,000 which is targeted at schools and volume buyers was the main reason the business declined.

Source: Legit.ng