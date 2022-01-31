Nigerian undergraduates and National Youth Service Corps members who wish to start a business have a fresh of breath air as funds will be provided for them to do so

A bill seeking to launch the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund has passed the second reading at the House of Representatives

Social media is handy place to launch a business and grow them to enviable heights by launching it on several sites that can help boost your business

If the Bill seeking to establish the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund scales through at the National Assembly, Nigerian undergraduates and those serving can launch their businesses right from the university and when they are serving.

The Bill has scaled the second reading at the House of Representatives.

It was sponsored by Akinfolarin Mayowa who represents Ileoluji Okeigbo/Odigbo constituency in Ondo State.

Using Social media to media to launch a successful business

Source: Getty Images

Silver lining for undergraduates and Youth Corps members

It will empower undergraduates with relevant funds and skills to start their own business right after graduating or after youth service.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The hardest part of launching a business is finding customers and social media has made it easy to reach your target audience in no time.

Many social media enthusiasts have been building a list of friends and followers since they were young. So, university students who want to try their hands at starting a business, have a ready-made customer base and several marketing platforms to start with.

Many social media companies have been tweaking their platforms and rolling out new features aimed at boosting small businesses and reaching the right kind of people.

Pinterest and Facebook started earlier to launch shopping and marketplace features and Instagram followed a few years later. They have given small businesses the chance to reach millions and in most cases billions of social media users.

Tik-Tok, in August, announced a collaboration with Shopify, where merchants on Shopify who have a Tik-Tok business account are able to add a shopping tab to their profiles.

University students who have accounts on Tik-Tok and followers on other social media sites can leverage their power to grow their businesses.

They are cheaper and you don’t have to create a marketing plan or come up with many ways of advertising.

Facebook with its nearly 3 billion active monthly users, Instagram’s and Tik-Tok’s one billion users, Pinterest with its 444 million users, the potential growth for business growth and success is guaranteed.

There are currently more than 200 million business accounts on Instagram and half a million polled, about 44 per cent said they use features like shopping tabs and the Shop Tab Instagram to shop weekly.

Experts recommend a number of tips before launching a business on Tik-Tok and other social media platforms:

Have a value proposition.

You must have to have something about your business that is not easily duplicatable by your competitor. Find out something that is extraordinary— something that makes your customers feel special because it is about creating an amazing customer experience.

Do competitive research.

Go on YouTube to look up “how-to” videos and see what other people have done. Learn what other products are out there, how those creators are marketing them and what platforms they use.

Take a business class in college.

If you have an idea for a business, it would be good to have some educational side to maximize the reach that.

Do product testing and get feedback.

Choose one platform first.

Find a mentor.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported that Treepz has announced a major breakthrough in its bid to expand its product offerings to other African countries.

On Monday, 22 November, investors from Japan-based Uncovered Fund, Dubai-based Blanford Capital and Jonomi Capital, and Egypt-based Jedar Capital provided a seed funding of $1.6 million (N655.8m) to add to the $1.2 million (N491.85bn) the company raised in August 2021.

The funds have helped Treepz acquire Ugabus, a Ugandan bus company that aggregates inter-city bus operators. The deal will also see Treepz fully acquire all of Ugabus’ operations and personnel.

Source: Legit.ng