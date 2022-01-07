A criminal who has been on the run for 20 years finally apprehended with the help of Google Maps on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Gioacchinno Gammino, who was a member of a deadly mafia was tracked to Spain when the Map showed someone like him

He was arrested and deported back to Rome in Italy where he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder

After 20 years on the run

A notorious criminal has been arrested by Italian police after he was outed by Goggle Maps on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Reuters report said after investigations spanning two years, Gioacchino Gammino, a 61-year-old mafia king was haunted down to Galapagar, a Spainish city where he lived under a fake identity. The report said Galapagar is close to Madrid, the Spanish capital.

Gammino standing in front of a fruit shop Credit: CNN Business

Tech to the rescue

A Google Street view revealed a picture of a man who looked so much like Gammino standing in front of a fruit shop. That triggered a deeper investigation.

One of the investigators, Nicola Altiero, a deputy director were looking for a conventional way of capturing the fugitive when they ran into the luck through the help of technology.

He was a member of a dangerous Sicilian mafia group which is nicknamed Stidda. He had escaped Rome's jail in 2002 and in 2003 where he was imprisoned for life for a murder he committed several years earlier.

According to the police spokesperson, he is currently under police custody in Spain and they hope to bring him back to Italy by the end of February. There was no comment from the representative of Gammino.

