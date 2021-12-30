The plan of billionaire businessman, Elon Musk is for humans to inhabit Mars and he said that plan can become a reality in a decade's time

The SpaceX and Tesla owner asked people who plan to live in space to start thinking of a new form of government and not the representative nature on earth currently

He had said he wants to build 1,000 ships which will take about one million into space in one day in an ambitious plan to relocate humans

SpaceX and Tesla owner, Elon Musk says it is a matter of time before humans will start living on Mars and it will provide humanity with the chance to build a better government.

According to the billionaire businessman, landing humans on Mars is a great chance to “rethink the nature of government.”

Tesla and SpaceX owner, Elon Musk

Source: Getty Images

Democracy not the perfect system

He indicated human beings should discard the current representative democracy when the time comes.

Elon Musk said:

"A representative democracy is subject to special interests and coercion of politicians and that kind of thing," Musk said in the interview, published Tuesday. "I'd recommend that there is direct democracy the population votes on laws themselves, and the laws must be short enough so that people can understand them."

He is a virulent critic of the US politicians and the laws of the United States and had said earlier that government is akin to the corporation and that laws can stifle innovation.

The outspoken billionaire told Time that the government should not meddle in peoples wealth.

Business Insider reports that Musk also said that in the worst-case scenario, his company, SpaceX will land humans on Mars in 10 years time.

In January 2020, the maverick businessman said he planned to build a fleet of 1,000 ships and launch three of them a day to eventually transport one million people to Mars by 2050.

Critics have expressed concern with billionaires focusing on extraterrestrial endeavours amid problems that currently plague Earth not to mention the massive carbon emissions from launches.

Heavy taxpayer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported that SpaceX and Tesla founder, Elon Musk is set to pay about N4.5 trillion ($11 billion) in taxes to the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) which is almost half of Nigeria’s 2021 budget at N14.7 trillion ($35.66 billion).

Musk revealed this in a tweet where he said he will be paying the said amount in 2021 after selling 10 per cent of his shares in Tesla. This may be a record amount paid to the IRS, according to a report by CNBC.

The billionaire businessman may owe more than N4.5 trillion in taxes. Musk exercised almost 15 million options and sold millions of shares to cover taxes related to the transactions which resulted in a high tax levy.

