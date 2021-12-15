Edcent, an EdTech looking to change how people learn has secured a needed backing to go into full operation and expand its features to reach more users

The funding came from a Nigerian Investment Firm- CrownVest with participation from other non disclosed firms.

Edcent will use the funding to further scale its product, which already has more than 2,000 active users from across Nigeria and other countries

Edcent, a Nigeria remote learning application has secured a N10 million investment to scale his company.

Mike Ikenwa, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Edcent disclosed this to Legit.ng in an exclusive chat.

According to him, the funding will open up exciting next chapter for the Edcent brand as additional features will be added.

Ikenwa said:

The company is an online learning platform that helps anyone learn new skills, certify their curiosity, build their knowledge to reach their personal and professional goals. it give users access to over 50+ courses consisting of bite-sized and interactive content.

“The funding will open up exciting next chapter for the Edcent brand as it will help us add more features to the brand, explore more marketing options and broaden our reach while we prepare for the great times ahead of us, and we’re excited to introduce this new learning experience to our learners worldwide"

Ikenwa further explained that through the app users have been able to enrol in a variety of courses from leading universities, instructors and companies.

“Since the successful launch of Edcent, we have listened to our users and acted on what they need to successfully learn and achieve their individual and team goals.

"Launching the new features will transform their learning experiences, taking it to the next stage of growth and making them both job-ready and educated. Edcent is for us a way to bring affordable Education and learning opportunities closer to everyone without location, financial barriers or any other limiting factors

What to know

Edcent was launched in November 2020 with the aim of helping people continue their education following lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic across various countries.

The remote learning solution has grown to over 3,000 learners till date, while adding features like Edcent Community, Free Courses, Video and Text-based courses, Programme Groups, etc.

