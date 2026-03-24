The net worth of Aliko Dangote has increased in 2026 and now ranks 64th globally

His position in Africa is now also further cemented after gaining over $2 billion since the start of the year

Other African billionaires with strong performance include Johann Rupert and Nicky Oppenheimer

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.

Aliko Dangote has strengthened his global standing after his net worth rose sharply, helping him overtake 13 other billionaires in the latest 2026 ranking.

According to Bloomberg data, Dangote's fortune has increased to $32.5 billion as at Tuesday, March 24, with a year-to-date increase of $2.57 billion.

Aliko Dangote's net worth is on the rise in 2026 Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

He now ranks 64th in the world and first in Africa, having climbed 13 places from 77th position in January 2026

Dangote's wealth widens

Africa’s billionaire wealth continues to be dominated by a small group at the very top, with Dangote maintaining a lead over his closest rivals.

He is followed by South Africa’s Johann Rupert and family, whose fortune is estimated at $18.9 billion, driven by the global luxury group Richemont.

In third place is South Africa’s Nicky Oppenheimer, with an estimated net worth of $14 billion, built on the legacy of the De Beers diamond empire and diversified investments.

Dangote’s wealth exceeds Oppenheimer’s by more than $18 billion.

Other top names include Nigeria’s Abdulsamad Rabiu at $12.3 billion, Egypt’s Naguib Sawiris at $11.2 billion, South Africa’s Natie Kirsh at $10.5 billion, and Egypt’s Nassef Sawiris at $9.75 billion.

Biggest movers across Africa’s billionaire list

Recently, Forbes released its billionaire ranking for 2026 and revealed that Abdulsamad Rabiu, whose net worth rose by 120% about $6.1 billion to $11.2 billion, recorded the biggest increase in wealth.

Rabiu’s surge was driven by a strong rally in BUA Cement shares, which rose 135%, outperforming the wider Nigerian Exchange, which climbed 81% over the past year.

Dangote leads Africa’s 2026 billionaire list with a wide margin Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

Regional wealth distribution

South Africa remains the most represented country on the Forbes billionaire list with seven billionaires, followed by Egypt with five, Nigeria with four, and Morocco with three.

Of the 23 billionaires tracked, 14 are self-made, highlighting the dominance of entrepreneurship in Africa’s wealth creation.

There are no female billionaires on the continent’s current list, while most entrants are aged above 60, with Tanzania’s Mohammed Dewji being the youngest at 50.

Dangote urges wealthy Nigerians to invest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aliko Dangote, president of the Dangote Group, has condemned the spending habits of wealthy Nigerians who prioritise luxury cars and private jets instead of investing in industries that can create jobs and support national growth.

He advised affluent Nigerians to consider establishing factories instead of spending on cars, private jets and other luxury items. He noted that such investments would stimulate economic activity across communities and help reduce unemployment.

Dangote argued that Nigeria cannot achieve sustainable development if it continues to rely heavily on imported goods.

Source: Legit.ng