Ikeja Electric has clarified its recent directive requesting the submission of TIN and NIN by customers

Earlier, the DisCo warned that failure to submit details could affect billing and service

IKEDC assured businesses that the data validation process would not disrupt their electricity supply

Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) has clarified that its recent directive requesting tax identification and National Identification Number details applies only to corporate customers, vendors and strategic business partners, PUNCH reported.

On February 11, the electricity distribution company asked customers to submit their tax identification details on or before February 20 to ensure uninterrupted electricity billing, citing compliance with the Nigeria Tax Act.

In the earlier notice, IKEDC stated that customers who failed to provide the required information might be unable to receive electricity bills, a development that could lead to service suspension after the deadline.

However, in a follow-up statement issued on Friday, the DisCo clarified that the requirement does not apply to individual or residential customers.

According to the company, the data update exercise is strictly for business-to-business (B2B) customers, as well as its vendors and strategic partners.

IKEDC says directive driven by compliance obligation

IKEDC explained that the move is driven by compliance obligations under the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 and related regulations, while also strengthening its internal know-your-customer (KYC) and know-your-business (KYB) risk management processes.

The company noted that under the Act, supplier invoices, including those issued by IKEDC, must contain prescribed details such as its Tax Identification Number and Corporate Affairs Commission registration number.

It added that the implementation framework of the Nigeria Revenue Service requires invoices to be uploaded and validated on the agency’s portal.

Where validated invoices are transmitted to corporate customers through the portal, the customer’s Tax Identification Number becomes a mandatory field for processing and verification, the DisCo said.

IKEDC assured affected corporate customers that the data validation process would be seamless and would not disrupt electricity supply, reiterating that the directive is limited to businesses and corporate entities.

IKEDC warns of possible power cuts

In the earlier notice, the distribution company warned that customers (now clarified as corporate entities) who failed to submit their identification details by February 20 may face power disruption.

According to Ikeja Electric, the directive is in line with the Nigeria Tax Act (2025), which took effect on January 1, 2026. The law requires that all invoices issued in the country, including electricity bills, must contain at least one verifiable identification number for tax and audit purposes.

Reacting to concerns about the short notice, Okotie acknowledged that the February 20 deadline is near but said the timeline is determined by statutory requirements under the new tax law.

Industry analysts say the move reflects a broader implementation phase of the Nigeria Tax Act (2025), with utility companies playing a key role in ensuring compliance.

