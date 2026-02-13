The CBN has warned deposit money banks against using unaccredited cheque printers

The apex bank said violations to its directive will attract N10 million fines and withdrawal of cheques

The revised sanctions aim to strengthen Nigeria’s clearing system, improve cheque security

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned deposit money banks that engaging unaccredited cheque printers or personalisers could attract fines of up to N10 million and the withdrawal of cheques from circulation.

The apex bank disclosed the revised sanctions in a circular dated February 10, 2026, published on its website on Thursday, titled “Revised Sanctions on Defaulters of the Nigeria Cheque Standard and Nigeria Cheque Printers’ Accreditation Scheme 2.0.”

CBN new directive for cheque transaction

Addressed to “All Deposit Money Banks, Accredited Cheque Printers/Personalizers” and signed by Hamisu Abdullahi, Director of the Banking Services Department, the circular is aimed at strengthening the efficiency and safety of the Nigeria Clearing System.

The circular states that under the new framework, a commercial bank that uses an unaccredited printer faces withdrawal of cheques from circulation and a N10 million fine, while a repeat offence attracts a N20 million fine.

Similarly, introducing unapproved security features will incur a N10 million penalty per feature, shared equally between banks and accredited printers.

Other sanctions include:

Failure by accredited personalisers to submit cheque samples for testing: N5 million fine.

Non-compliance with mandatory security and quality standards: Minimum N10,000 per instrument.

Subcontracting over 50% of jobs to non-approved printers: Suspension of license for six months and N10 million fine.

Unapproved watermarked paper use: Withdrawal of cheques from circulation and N20 million fine, with repeated offences leading to withdrawal of accreditation.

The CBN said sanctions would be applied based on audits or complaints and emphasised that the measures complement earlier proposals to penalise repeat issuers of dud cheques, including a five-year ban for recurring offences, Punch reports.

The central bank said the revised rules are part of efforts to restore confidence in the use of cheques, which it noted remain vulnerable to abuse despite legal restrictions.

CBN stops instant alert on Cheque

Also, the Central Bank of Nigeria has suspended instant alerts for cheques received from other banks until those cheques are fully processed and cleared.

The move seeks to eliminate confusion around pending cheque payments and reduce losses from dishonoured cheques.

The directive means customers will now receive alerts only after the cheque has cleared and funds are credited, or if the cheque is dishonoured and returned.

Previously, many customers received immediate alerts after depositing a cheque, giving the false impression that funds had been received.

