Petrol prices at NNPC filling station stations in Lagos has changed again, bringing relief to Nigerians

New survey showed that NNPC's latest petrol pump price is N25 lower than its previous rate

The changes comes days after Dangote petroluem refinery announced new petrol price

Petrol prices at filling stations operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited) in Lagos have been adjusted downward again, bringing relief to motorists amid fluctuating fuel costs.

A market survey conducted across several NNPC retail outlets in Lagos showed that the state oil firm has reduced its pump price by N25 to N815 per litre from the previous rate of N840.

Petrol attendants at NNPC filling station at Alfred Rewane road Ikeja confirmed the new price to Legit.ng.

One of the attendant said:

“We started selling petrol at the new rate of N815 on Thursday. I’m not sure if it applies to all stations, but our boss made the adjustment.”

Checks at other retal outlets in Apapa and other areas in the states showed petrol remained at N840 as at the time of writing but it is expected to change.

Why new price is expected?

The drop in dollar rate and also recent decision by th Dangote refinery to slash its ex-depot price by N25 from N799 to N774 per litre is expectd to bring changes.

The rfinery suprised petrol importers when communicated the price adjustment to marketers on Tuesday, Febuary 10 noting that the new rate takes immediate effect.

In a notice issued by its Group Commercial Operations Department, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE stated,:

“This is to notify you of a change in our PMS gantry price from N799 per litre to N774 per litre.

“Additionally, please note that the PMS lifting bonus ended at 12:00 a.m. on 10th February 2026. The corresponding credit for volumes loaded from 2nd to 10th February 2026, within the stipulated volume thresholds earlier communicated, will be posted to your account statement. Thank you for your continued partnership"

Punch reports that the closure of the bonus window, alongside the price cut, signals a transition from volume-driven incentives to a more stable pricing regime as the refinery consolidates its domestic market presence.

Also, the Dangote refinery has announced that it has reached its full designed capacity of 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day (bpd), marking what the company described as a historic milestone and making it the first refinery globally to achieve full nameplate capacity in a single train of that scale, Vanguard reports.

