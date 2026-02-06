SMEDAN says many Nigerian entrepreneurs are diverting MSME loans for other uses

The agency says loan defaults are weakening funding schemes, as some beneficiaries refuse to repay

SMEDAN warns poor repayment culture threatens access to finance for genuine SMEs

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has raised concerns over widespread loan diversion by some Nigerian entrepreneurs, saying many beneficiaries of MSME funding schemes fail to repay and often disappear after collecting the funds.

Loan diversion threatens Nigeria’s small business growth Photo: courtneyk

Source: Getty Images

SMEDAN’s Director-General, Charles Odii, said a major challenge facing small businesses in Nigeria is poor loan repayment culture, with several borrowers diverting funds meant for business expansion to personal expenses.

Odii disclosed this on Thursday at the People’s Roundtable Conference, where he was represented by Charity Abah, deputy director in the agency’s Enterprise Development and Promotion Department.

According to him, although SMEDAN does not give out loans directly, it acts as a middleman between MSMEs and financial institutions, facilitating access to funding under various programmes,

Odii said:

“One basic challenge we have had over the years with MSMEs is that when Nigerians take loans, they don’t want to repay. Some people collect these loans and divert them.”

SMEDAN listed common ways some entrepreneurs misuse business loans to include:

Buying cars and other personal assets

Funding weddings and family ceremonies

Marrying additional wives

Spending on non-business lifestyle expenses

Disappearing or changing addresses to avoid repayment

He noted that many of the loans are structured as revolving funds meant to be repaid and re-issued to other entrepreneurs, but persistent defaults have weakened the sustainability of such schemes.

He added,

“We discovered that many people see these loans as their own share of the national cake. They take it and disappear."

Odii attributed the trend largely to character and accountability issues.

SMEDAN speaks on challenges facing SME loan programmes. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Also speaking at the event, the Director-General of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC), Rinsola Abiola, lamented the widening gap between leaders and citizens, saying youth agitation should be viewed as an expression of concern for Nigeria’s future.

She said citizenship goes beyond complaints and requires deliberate actions by Nigerians, especially young people, to assert their power and responsibilities in nation-building, Leadership reports.

In his welcome remarks, the convener of the People’s Roundtable, Emmanuel Ayantayo, represented by Oladeji Adesola, said the forum was created to bridge Nigeria’s knowledge gap through open dialogue, shared experiences, and actionable collaboration between policymakers, professionals, educators, and citizens.

