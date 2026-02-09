The NDIC has advised bank customers to ensure their BVN is properly linked to their accounts

The corporation said this will help to enable faster reimbursement of insured deposits if a bank fails.

NDIC also explained its decision to increase deposit insurance for DMBs, MMOs and non-interest banks, MFBs, PMBs and PSBs

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has advised bank customers to ensure their Bank Verification Number (BVN) is properly linked to their accounts to enable swift reimbursement of insured deposits in the event of a bank failure.

The call was made on Monday in Kano by the Executive Director, Corporate Services, NDIC, Mrs Emily C. Osuji, while delivering a keynote address at the NDIC Stakeholders Town Hall Meeting aimed at strengthening depositor confidence and consumer protection over the weekend.

NDIC urges Nigerians to link BVN to bank accounts for faster payout if banks fail Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

Osuji said the forum was part of the Corporation’s renewed efforts to deepen engagement with stakeholders, correct misconceptions surrounding the Deposit Insurance System (DIS), and boost public confidence in the banking sector, Vanguard reports.

She noted that many depositors still lack clarity on what the insurance scheme covers, how reimbursements are processed after a bank’s licence is revoked, and the steps customers should take when a bank is shut down.

According to her, the town hall provides an opportunity to explain these issues in practical terms and empower depositors with information on how their funds are protected and how reimbursements are paid.

Osuji reaffirmed NDIC’s mandate, which includes deposit guarantee, bank supervision, distress resolution, and bank liquidation, stressing that the Corporation remains committed to protecting depositors’ savings and maintaining stability in the financial system.

NDIC explains deposit limits for customers' accounts,

She reaffirmed the corporation’s commitment to depositor protection, stating that the NDIC’s slogan, ‘Protecting your bank deposits!’, reflected its resolve to ensure depositors have access to their funds in the event of bank failure.

The executive director recalled that the corporation increased maximum deposit insurance coverage in 2024 to further strengthen depositors’ protection.

She said depositors of deposit money banks, mobile money operators and non-interest banks were now insured up to N5 million, while those of microfinance banks, primary mortgage banks and payment service banks were covered up to N2 million.

Osuji explained that in the event of bank failure, depositors were paid promptly up to the insured limit, while balances above the limit were paid as liquidation dividends after the realisation of assets and recovery of debts.

Osuji added that NDIC has improved its payout processes, citing the prompt settlement of insured depositors of defunct Heritage Bank Limited, Union Homes Plc, and Aso Savings and Loans Plc.

She said the Corporation used BVN to trace alternative accounts and transfer insured funds within days of the banks’ closure.

Tribune reports that she therefore urged depositors to ensure their BVN is properly linked to their bank accounts and identity records to facilitate seamless and timely access to insured deposits

NDIC reassures depositors as insurance coverage rises to N5 million. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: UGC

In his welcome remarks, the Controller of NDIC Kano Zonal Office, Mr Ahmad Umar, described the town hall theme — “Strengthening Depositor Confidence: NDIC’s Role in Financial System Stability and Consumer Protection” — as central to the Corporation’s mission.

Umar said Kano’s position as a major commercial hub makes depositor confidence vital to economic activity and financial inclusion, adding that the zonal office plays a key role in bank supervision, failure resolution, prompt payment of insured deposits, and grassroots awareness.

Source: Legit.ng