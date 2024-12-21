Nigerians have been advised to protect their bank accounts during this holiday season to avoid falling victim to scam

The bank provided some of the tricks used by the fraudsters to gain access to customers bank accounts

The rise in electronic transactions has opened up opportunities for fraudsters to exploit vulnerabilities in digital payment systems

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Ecobank has outlined seven key steps customers can take to safeguard their accounts from potential scams

In a message sent to customers, the bank stressed the importance of vigilance, urging customers to prioritise the security of their personal and financial information.

Nigerian bank advises customers to protect accounst from scam. Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Part of the message reads.

"We all like partying and spending time with our family and friends in festive times... but it's also the peak time for scammers to try and steal your money.

"If you suspect any unusual activity on your account, make sure you report it to Ecobank immediately using our 24/7 Ecobank Assist service ecobank.com/ecobankassist."

Here are some tips to follow to help protect you from them:

Use a secure network for financial transactions

Avoid online financial transactions when using public WiFi: Use caution when sharing sensitive information

Never send or share financial details like card numbers, passwords, or PINs via email or unsecured platforms: Use proper disposal methods for financial documents

Safely dispose of financial statements you no longer need by shredding or securely destroying them: Use vigilance with unsolicited communications

Be suspicious of unexpected calls, emails, or texts. Avoid providing personal or financial details to unknown sources: Use common sense with prize notifications

Ignore messages claiming you’ve won a prize in a competition you didn’t enter: Use secure methods to dispose of old devices

Remove all data from devices before selling or discarding them and reset mobiles to factory settings.

Use security software for device protection: Install and maintain anti-virus software, firewalls, and spyware blockers to safeguard your devices.

Hackers steal N10 billion, 818 accounts identified

Legit.ng previously reported that an Abuja Federal High Court ordered a 30-day freeze on 818 bank accounts.

The accounts blocked the court said are linked to a suspected N10 billion cyberattack on a Nigerian bank.

The court issued the directive on Monday, October 15, 2024, following a motion ex-parte filed by the police.

