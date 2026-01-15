The Nigerian stock market closed in the red for the first time in 2026, amid profit-taking in major stocks

On the trading day, Nestlé Nigeria Plc, NCR Nigeria PLC, Jaiz Bank Plc, Morison Industries Plc, and Mercure Group Plc led the gainers’ table.

The decliners’ table was topped by McNichols Plc, Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc, Ikeja Hotel Plc, FTN Cocoa Processing Plc

The Nigerian stock market closed in the red for the first time in 2026, as the benchmark all-share index (ASI) fell 0.43% on Thursday, January 15.

Analysis of data on the Nigerian exchange show that the index closed Wednesday at 166,057.29 points, down from 166,771.95 points the previous trading day.

Investors’ wealth declined by N457.58 billion, with market capitalisation closing at N106.32 trillion.

Insight on trading activities on Thursday

At the end of trading on Thursday, market sentiment was bearish, with 40 decliners led by McNichols Plc against 35 gainers led by Nestlé Nigeria Plc.

Also, a total volume traded increased by 35.80% to 1.03 billion shares, valued at N31.59 billion across 51,227 deals.

Top gainers

FGS UK 2031 S4: N100.00, up N10.01 (+11.11%)

Nestlé Nigeria Plc: N2,153.80, up N195.80 (+10.00%)

NCR Nigeria PLC: N116.90, up N10.60 (+9.97%)

Jaiz Bank Plc: N8.20, up N0.74 (+9.92%)

Morison Industries Plc: N5.66, up N0.51 (+9.90%)

Top decliners

McNichols Plc: N6.58, down N0.73 (-9.99%)

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc: N7.65, down N0.80 (-9.47%)

Ikeja Hotel Plc: N35.05, down N3.65 (-9.43%)

FTN Cocoa Processing Plc: N7.05, down N0.73 (-9.38%)

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc: N9.20, down N0.90 (-8.91%)

Top trades by volume

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc: 245.18 million shares, valued at N798.45 million

Access Corporation Plc: 78.41 million shares, valued at N1.80 billion

Zenith Bank Plc: 72.43 million shares, valued at N5.03 billion

Jaiz Bank Plc: 53.73 million shares, valued at N433.87 million

Lasaco Assurance Plc: 53.41 million shares, valued at N135.07 million

Top 10 dividend-yielding stocks

