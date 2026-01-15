Stock Market Records First Loss in 2026, Over N457 Billion Wiped Out
- The Nigerian stock market closed in the red for the first time in 2026, amid profit-taking in major stocks
- On the trading day, Nestlé Nigeria Plc, NCR Nigeria PLC, Jaiz Bank Plc, Morison Industries Plc, and Mercure Group Plc led the gainers’ table.
- The decliners’ table was topped by McNichols Plc, Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc, Ikeja Hotel Plc, FTN Cocoa Processing Plc
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The Nigerian stock market closed in the red for the first time in 2026, as the benchmark all-share index (ASI) fell 0.43% on Thursday, January 15.
Analysis of data on the Nigerian exchange show that the index closed Wednesday at 166,057.29 points, down from 166,771.95 points the previous trading day.
Investors’ wealth declined by N457.58 billion, with market capitalisation closing at N106.32 trillion.
Insight on trading activities on Thursday
At the end of trading on Thursday, market sentiment was bearish, with 40 decliners led by McNichols Plc against 35 gainers led by Nestlé Nigeria Plc.
Also, a total volume traded increased by 35.80% to 1.03 billion shares, valued at N31.59 billion across 51,227 deals.
Top gainers
- FGS UK 2031 S4: N100.00, up N10.01 (+11.11%)
- Nestlé Nigeria Plc: N2,153.80, up N195.80 (+10.00%)
- NCR Nigeria PLC: N116.90, up N10.60 (+9.97%)
- Jaiz Bank Plc: N8.20, up N0.74 (+9.92%)
- Morison Industries Plc: N5.66, up N0.51 (+9.90%)
Top decliners
- McNichols Plc: N6.58, down N0.73 (-9.99%)
- Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc: N7.65, down N0.80 (-9.47%)
- Ikeja Hotel Plc: N35.05, down N3.65 (-9.43%)
- FTN Cocoa Processing Plc: N7.05, down N0.73 (-9.38%)
- Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc: N9.20, down N0.90 (-8.91%)
Top trades by volume
- Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc: 245.18 million shares, valued at N798.45 million
- Access Corporation Plc: 78.41 million shares, valued at N1.80 billion
- Zenith Bank Plc: 72.43 million shares, valued at N5.03 billion
- Jaiz Bank Plc: 53.73 million shares, valued at N433.87 million
- Lasaco Assurance Plc: 53.41 million shares, valued at N135.07 million
Top 10 dividend-yielding stocks
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Investors chasing income and stability are turning their eyes back to dividend-paying stocks. When markets are choppy, companies that deliver regular cash returns can help balance risk with consistent income.
Dividend income isn’t just for retirees, it’s a way to build total returns with less stress.
According to a report by BusinessDay, Meristem Research’s 2025 FY Dividend Portfolio highlights stocks with track records of paying steady dividends, solid fundamentals, and potential upside, a mix of banks, industrials, consumer and agribusiness names.
Zenith remains one of Nigeria’s largest dividend payers, thanks to strong earnings and disciplined payout policies
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.