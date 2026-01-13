Dividend-paying stocks attract investors seeking stability and consistent income amidst market volatility

Meristem Research highlights top dividend stocks for FY25, balancing cash returns and potential share price growth

Companies like Zenith Bank and GTCO offer attractive yields, catering to both income and growth-focused investors

Investors chasing income and stability are turning their eyes back to dividend-paying stocks. When markets are choppy, companies that deliver regular cash returns can help balance risk with consistent income.

Dividend income isn’t just for retirees, it’s a way to build total returns with less stress.

According to a report by BusinessDay, Meristem Research’s 2025 FY Dividend Portfolio highlights stocks with track records of paying steady dividends, solid fundamentals, and potential upside, a mix of banks, industrials, consumer and agribusiness names.

Here are the top 10 sure-bet dividend stocks worth considering for income now.

Zenith Bank Plc — Steady payout power

Zenith remains one of Nigeria’s largest dividend payers, thanks to strong earnings and disciplined payout policies. It features among Meristem’s recommended dividend portfolio picks with an estimated yield north of 9% for FY25, combined with potential share price upside.

Why it matters: Reliable semi-annual dividends with big bank backing.

GTCO Plc — Dividend with growth potential

GTCO (Guaranty Trust Holding Company) is a favourite among income investors looking for dividends plus growth. Analysts expect solid yields alongside share price upside based on Meristem’s portfolio strategy.

Why it matters: Blend of income and capital appreciation.

United Capital Plc — High yield performer

United Capital stands out with a strong multi-year dividend yield average. It’s included in Meristem’s portfolio for its ability to deliver dependable dividend returns.

Why it matters: Attractive income rates with long-term payout consistency.

Fidelity Bank Plc — Rising allocations

Fidelity has significantly increased its dividend payouts recently while maintaining healthy earnings.

Its place on dividend watchlists highlights its growing appeal for income-focused portfolios.

The bank's shares skyrocketed at meeting CBN's N500 billion recapitalisation target ahead of time.

Why it matters: Good yield ahead with improving payout trends.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings — Yield & stability combined

A diversified financial services stock, Stanbic IBTC offers compelling dividend yields with strong balance sheet support. It makes Meristem’s portfolio due to resilience and dividend sustainability.

Why it matters: Great choice for risk-aware income investors.

Dangote Cement — Dividend resilience

Cement giant Dangote Cement may not have the highest yield, but its consistent dividend culture and market dominance make it a defensive income play.

Why it matters: Defensive industrial stock with reliable returns.

Lafarge Africa (WAPCO) — Big upside on value plus yield

Despite a slightly lower dividend yield, Lafarge’s industrial footprint and expected share price gains earned it inclusion on dividend-focused portfolios for FY25.

Why it matters: Income plus potential valuation gains.

Access Holdings Plc — Improving dividend trajectory

Access Holdings has been building its dividend profile and appears poised for stronger payouts. It’s on the radar for dividend growth investors.

Why it matters: Emerging payback story with improving fundamentals.

Okomu Oil Palm Plc — Agribusiness dividend play

A perennial dividend payer in the agro-sector, Okomu’s strong pricing power and earnings quality make it a standout for income portfolios.

Why it matters: Sector diversification with strong cash flows.

Presco Plc - Defensive, high income Potential

Presco’s niche in palm oil production and steady dividend history make it attractive for more conservative dividend strategies.

Why it matters: Reliable agricultural plays with dividends.

Final take

Dividend investing isn’t just about chasing yields — it’s about pairing income with stability and long-term return potential. These stocks tick multiple boxes: consistent payouts, solid earnings histories, and positioning to reward shareholders in FY25 and beyond.

