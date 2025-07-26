The FG has opened applications for the 2025 Green Money Project, a presidential initiative aimed at empowering youths in agribusiness

The programme targets Nigerians with an interest in agriculture, offering training, funding opportunities, mentorship, and resources

The initiative seeks to boost productivity, drive innovation, and position agriculture as a viable path to wealth and national development

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially launched the application process for the 2025 Green Money Project, a presidential initiative focused on empowering Nigerian youth through agribusiness.

This programme aims to engage young Nigerians by equipping them with the skills, training, and support needed to build successful careers in agriculture.

Apply now: FG launches Green Money Project to empower youths in agribusiness with skills, loans

By promoting innovation and entrepreneurship along the agricultural value chain, the initiative seeks to drive value creation, boost food production, and generate wealth across the country.

At its core, the Green Money Project is designed to unlock the potential of young people and position them as key players in Nigeria’s agricultural transformation.

Green Money Project

The “Green Money Project” is a comprehensive strategy for the engagement of the youth in agriculture aimed at improving the livelihoods of smallholder farmers and fostering inclusive economic growth.

The GMP project was designed to address various constraints hindering youth from effectively participating in agriculture and to empower them through re-orientation, capacity building, incentives, and support for Agro-businesses and value chain development.

The GMP initiative is in alignment with the effort to enhance the delivery of the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Agriculture, especially food security, which tops Mr. President’s priority list.

Project objectives

1. To reposition agriculture as a viable and lucrative venture in the minds of Nigerian youths.

2. To contribute and improve food security significantly and sustainably using unemployed youths as a tool of transformation.

3. To contribute to and increase productivity, innovation and market access to agriculture in Nigeria.

Benefits

With this Project, beneficiaries will:

Organic farming suppliesGreen money investment SMEs business loans.

Gain In-Demand Skills: Learn modern farming practices, business management, and financial literacy.

Access Funding and Resources: Get connected to grants, loans, and mentorship opportunities.

Build a Thriving Agribusiness: Become a job creator and contribute to a more food-secure nation.

Be a Part of the Solution: Join a network of passionate young minds transforming agriculture.

Apply now: FG launches Green Money Project to empower youths in agribusiness with skills, loans

Eligibility criteria:

Age: 18-40 years old

Nationality: Nigerian citizen or permanent resident

Education: Minimum of secondary school education

Location: Resident in any of the 36 states of Nigeria or the Federal Capital Territory

Agricultural Interest: Demonstrated interest or experience in agriculture or agribusiness

Commitment: Willingness to participate in training programs and workshops

Business Orientation: Interest in developing or expanding an agricultural business

Tech Literacy: Basic computer and smartphone skills

Physical Ability: Capable of engaging in agricultural activities

No Prior Beneficiary: Should not have previously benefited from similar government agricultural programs

Valid Identification: Possession of a valid government-issued ID (e.g., National ID, Voter’s Card, Driver’s License)

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

