Nigeria’s education ministry will launch STEMM Up Nigeria, a ₦50m grant scheme for student-led innovations

The programme targets undergraduates in science, tech, engineering, mathematics, and medical fields

Alongside funding, the ministry is pushing policies to ensure every child, regardless of background or disability, has access to education

Nigeria’s education sector is set for a major boost as the federal government prepares to roll out a ₦50 million venture capital grant scheme targeting student innovators in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medical sciences (STEMM).

The initiative, named STEMM Up Nigeria, is designed specifically for undergraduates, especially those in their third year and above, who have promising, student-led projects.

Students with brilliant STEM ideas stand a chance to win the FG grant. Photo: X/DrTunjiAlausa

Source: Twitter

Each selected innovation will be eligible for grants of up to ₦50 million, combined with structured mentorship, incubation support, and clear business development pathways.

BOI to partner with FG for transparency

The programme, which will be officially launched on August 28, will be implemented in partnership with the Bank of Industry (BOI) to ensure transparency, impact tracking, and proper fund management.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, described the move as both an economic and educational strategy to address Nigeria’s challenges by investing directly in young creators.

“We are shifting from mere educational instruction to investment in innovation. We want to make our students creators, employers, and inventors,” he said.

Education minister says every child must learn

Beyond economic empowerment, the Ministry of Education is also reaffirming its commitment to inclusive learning. On July 22, 2025, the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sai’d Ahmed, reiterated that every child, regardless of disability, gender, or background, must be given the chance to learn.

The Ministry of Education said it's committed to ensuring every child gets a good and quality education in Nigeria. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

During a stakeholders’ workshop on the National Policy on Inclusive Education in Abuja, Professor Ahmed stated:

“The Ministry is committed that every child in Nigeria, regardless of disability, gender, background, or circumstances, is given opportunity to learn.”

She acknowledged existing challenges, such as infrastructure, training, and policy enforcement, but urged stakeholders to reflect on progress and develop practical strategies for the future.

Dr. (Mrs.) Folake David, Director of the Basic Education Department and chairperson of the National Working Committee on Inclusive Education, also stressed the need to strengthen awareness and collaboration among government agencies, civil society, and communities.

She noted that effective implementation depends on shared commitment from all stakeholders.

After writing UTME five times, man emerges BGS

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Uthman Olayode, the son of a firewood seller and a secondary school teacher, had emerged as the best graduating student at Abiola Ajimobi Technical University (AATU), with an impressive Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.98 out of 5.00.

Olayode, a graduate of Physics with Electronics from the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences, was honoured at the university’s 3rd and 4th combined convocation ceremony held on Friday in Ibadan.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng