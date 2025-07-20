A breakdown of the list of the most valuable commercial banks in Nigeria as of July 2025 has been revealed

In recent weeks, the share price of financial institutions has been on the rise, led by GTCO, the parent company of GTBank

For the first time in history, a Nigerian financial institution crossed the N100 per share mark on the NGX

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc has emerged as the most valuable commercial bank in Nigeria based on market capitalisation.

Data obtained from the Nigerian Exchange showed that the combined market capitalisation of seven financial institutions listed on the NGX stood at N13 trillion as of Friday, July 18.

Market capitalisation refers to how much a company is worth as determined by the stock market.

It is calculated by multiplying the company's current share price by the number of shares outstanding.

The 7 current most valuable banks

Here is the current ranking of the 10 biggest banks in Nigeria based on their market cap.

1. GTCO – N3.4 trillion

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, the parent company of GTBank leads the pack with a market capitalisation of N3.4 trillion.

GTCO recently set a new record when it became the first financial institution stock to trade at over N100 on the Nigerian Exchange.

This feat has helped push it to become the current most valuable bank in Nigeria.

Market analysts attribute the rally to growing investor optimism following GTCO’s dual-market strategy and recapitalisation drive aimed at strengthening its banking subsidiary in Nigeria.

2. Zenith Bank – N3.1 trillion

Zenith Bank is in second place, with a market value of N3.1 trillion, maintaining its position as one of Nigeria’s most capitalised financial institutions.

The bank has a strong bottom line, which has attracted investors to its shares.

In the 2024 financial year, Zenith Bank's profit before tax (PBT) rose by 67%, reaching N1.3 trillion in 2024 from N796 billion in 2023.

The bank said its strong result is driven by a combination of top-line expansion and efficient treasury portfolio management.

3. United Bank for Africa (UBA) – N1.9 trillion

UBA follows in third with a valuation of N1.9 trillion, backed by a rise in its share price and robust financial results.

UBA in 2024 grew its profit to N804 billion and declared a N3.00 kobo final dividend in its full-year 2024 audited financials.

4. Stanbic IBTC – N1.6 trillion

Stanbic IBTC Holdings ranks fourth with a market capitalisation of N1.6 trillion, continuing its upward momentum driven by strong investor demand.

The financial institution currently has the second-highest share price among banks, trading above N90, and is just less than N1 away from breaking into the N100-per-share club.

5. First Bank Holdings (First HoldCo) – N1.5 trillion

First Bank, Nigeria’s oldest financial institution, has a market value of N1.5 trillion. The bank has recently been in the news due to a major share sale and purchase transaction involving Oba Otudeko, Hassan Odukale, and Femi Otedola.

Its share price rose to over N33, following reports of significant block trades and increased investor activity.

6. Access Holdings – N1.4 trillion

Access Holdings is sixth on the list with a valuation of N1.4 trillion

The bank has been actively pursuing acquisitions to expand its presence, particularly in East Africa.

Recent acquisitions include National Bank of Kenya from KCB Group and Standard Chartered Tanzania operations.

7. Fidelity Bank - N1.1 trillion

Fidelity Bank rounds out the list of Nigeria’s trillion-naira banks with a market capitalisation of N1.1 trillion.

The bank has received renewed interest from investors. Vanguard also reports that AMCON has offloaded its shares.

