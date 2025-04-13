The United Kingdom’s government has added over 200 new roles to its skilled workers visa list

The list, which became effective on April 10, 2025, includes social media influencers and will increase opportunities in international professions

The list, however, excluded low-wage, part-time, or low-skilled positions like bar staff, waiters, cleaners, taxi drivers, and others

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The United Kingdom (UK) government has added over 200 new roles, including social media influencers across several industries, to its skilled worker visa occupation list.

The update released on the Home Office website became effective on April 10, 2025, and will increase opportunities for international professionals in sectors such as healthcare, technology, education, engineering, creative arts, and skilled trades.

Kair Stammer's government updates the list of skilled worker visas. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The new list excludes low-wage workers

However, reports say that despite the extensive update, low-wage, part-time, or low-skilled positions like bar staff, waiters, cleaners, taxi drivers, warehouse and postal workers and delivery riders are ineligible.

The new additions show the UK government’s continued efforts to attract global talent and address labour shortages in critical areas.

The revised list includes roles in:

IT and digital technology:

Software developers, cybersecurity specialists, data analysts, DevOps engineers, and UI/UX designers.

Healthcare:

General practitioners, nurses, specialist doctors, psychologists, and senior care workers.

Engineering:

Civil, mechanical, electrical, aerospace, and project engineers.

Education:

Teachers in early years, primary, secondary, special education, and English as a Second Language (ESL) instructors.

Creative sector:

Artists, photographers, musicians, actors, and even social media influencers have now been recognised.

Skilled trades:

Electricians, plumbers, welders, carpenters, roofers, and chefs.

Finance and business:

Chartered accountants, investment analysts, marketing managers, and HR officers.

These additions are expected to make it easier for qualified individuals to secure UK visas if they meet the role-specific requirements and obtain sponsorship from a licensed employer.

US announces 4 new requirements for visa interviews

The development comes as the United States Embassy in Nigeria released new requirements for visa applicants in its Abuja and Lagos offices, adding that the new requirements will start from Tuesday, April 22. 2025.

This was announced amid the growing bilateral relations between Nigeria and the United States, as President Donald Trump announced a tariff hike on imported goods from Nigeria.

According to the US Mission in Nigeria, applicants are to come with a DS-160 visa application form with a confirmation/barcode number (starting with AA and followed by 00 – two zeroes), which matches the one they used to make their appointment online.

The United Kingdom government releases the list of new skills eligible for visas Credit: Phynart Studio

Source: Getty Images

The mission also directed that applicants are to make their appointment at the location to pick up while filling out their DS-160 form online.

UK unveils steps to getting a healthcare work visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that about 18,224 health and care workers were granted visas by the United Kingdom in one year, new official data from the British government says.

Nigerians under the health and care category of the skilled work visa increased by 215% to 18,224 to 26,715 as of September 2023, from 8,491 in the same period in 2022.

Nigeria has the most significant percentage increase behind Zimbabwe at 169% and India, with 76%.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng