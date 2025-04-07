The founder of DafriBank Digital, Ziggy Xolane Ndhlovu, popularly known as Xolane Ndhlovu, has aided Odoh Mary Ukamaka, a Nigerian young lady

Ukamaka was left stranded in a hotel after her partner abandoned her with a huge bill to pay, prompting Ndhlovu’s intervention

The South African billionaire entrepreneur splashed about N5 million on Ukamaka was detained by the hotel over the debt

Like a true lifesaver, Ziggy Xolane Ndhlovu, popularly known as Xolane Ndhlovu, Founder of DafriBank Digital, has splashed out a princely sum of millions on Odoh Mary Ukamaka, a young Nigerian lady, who was left at a hotel by a man, after ordering an Azul drink.

The saying "fate leads the willing and drags along the reluctant". This may well sum up the extremely touching story of Ukamaka after her fate led her to fortune.

Nigerian boyfriend abandons partner

Ukamaka was rubbished at a hotel in Awka, Anambra State, for not being able to pay for the drink and other services which were supposed to be paid for by the man who ran away.

According to a viral video, Ukamaka had been invited to the hotel by the man who had ordered the drink for both of them and later disappeared without paying, subjecting her to embarrassment.

The incident elicited widespread reactions online from Nigerians, with many expressing sympathy for Ukama, who was subjected to humiliation at the hotel.

Ndhlovu gifts Ukamaka N5 million

However, with no help from anywhere, Xolane Ndhlovu, the Dafribank Digital boss, noticed the pathetic story and decided to offer financial support to the stranded Ukamaka.

To confirm the kind gesture by Xolane Ndhlovu, Ukamaka recently expressed on TikTok appreciation and gratitude for the support she received from the founder of Dafribank Digital Group, encouraging Nigerians to join her in thanking the philanthropic gesture.

The kind gesture by Xolane Ndhlovu has brought immense relief from financial stress to Ukamaka and her family. No one ever has enough but the gesture again emphasises the essence of showing kindness to those in need.

South African billionaire gifts house to Facebook friend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Xolane Ndhlovu, philanthropist and South Africa’s newest black billionaire, is synonymous with countless philanthropic deeds. He is a man of considerable wealth and one of the few within his cultural background who successfully accumulated a disproportionate amount of wealth. He still lives within the context of modesty and humility.

Conversely, most truly wealthy people detest ostentatious displays of material possessions. They are conscious of their wealth and seek no societal validation over their status, which allows them to prioritise social causes and philanthropic work over material displays.

The latest extraordinary deeds of the tech billionaire were revealed in the story of Thandile Ramza, a young, unemployed mother of one from East London, South Africa. She reached out to the crypto titan via Facebook asking for food money, which she received, and later, a job, a car, and a house.

