Xolane Ndhlovu, South Africa’s newest black billionaire, has gifted a brand new house to Thandile Ramza, a mother of one from East London

The pictures reveal the dilapidating state of the house that Ramza's mother left for her and her siblings

Ndhlovu also gave $1 million to Ukraine war victims and R500 000 to the South African Solidarity Fund for COVID

Xolane Ndhlovu, philanthropist and South Africa’s newest black billionaire is synonymous with countless philanthropic deeds. He is a man of considerable wealth and one of the few within his cultural background who successfully accumulated a disproportionate amount of wealth. He still lives within the context of modesty and humility.

Conversely, most truly wealthy people distaste ostentatious displays of material possessions. They are conscious of their wealth and seek no societal validation over their status, which allows them to prioritise social causes and philanthropic work over material displays.

Xolane Ndhlovu creates memories, gifts house to social media friend Credit: @xolanendhlovu/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Ndhlovu’s many benevolence

Xolane Ndhlovu is no exception to this class of individuals. Whether funding educational research, students, donating to the COVID-19 relief fund, Ukraine war victims, flood victims, or simply giving a helping hand to a starving family on social media, among other compassionate works, you will find the association of the name Xolane Ndhlovu there.

The latest extraordinary deeds of the tech billionaire were revealed in the story of Thandile Ramza, a young, unemployed mother of one from East London, South Africa. She reached out to the crypto titan via Facebook asking for food money, which she received, and later, a job, a car, and a house.

The pictures in context reveal the dilapidating state of the house, which Ramza's mother left for her and her siblings when she passed on her initial aim when she showed it to Ndhlovu was to fix the leaking roof, which Ndhlovu in a post on his Instagram page said he immediately got seized by compassion over the rotten condition of the house and had to do something.

According to the company that built it, a three-bedroom house costs R770 000, including furniture, to construct and sit imposingly amidst other houses nearby.

A source revealed that the young mother did not meet the billionaire in person at the time of the house's construction and only knew him through Facebook.

Ndhlovu donates to Ukraine

Ndhlovu, who gave 1 million dollars to Ukraine war victims and R500 000 to the South African Solidarity Fund for Covid, was born in Burgersfort, South Africa and grew up in a shack which he has now transformed into an imposing two storey 12, bedroom mega-mansion for his mother in a dusty street that is yet to receive a municipal water pipe which prompted the development of a borehole for his community.

Xolane Ndhlovu is estimated to be worth over R6.5 billion. His foray into blockchain technology propelled his fortune to R6 billion as of 2021, stemming from his holdings in Binance (BNB) and bets in tech-focused startups, including DafriBank, Solana, Bolt, and Polkadot.

The new billionaire was the only African on The 50 Richest People in Crypto 2021.

His newest bet on DafriPremier ( formerly DafriBank), a fintech company founded on the notion that Africa should have its own payment company built by those who understand its culture and market dynamism, is aimed at dethronement of PayPal in the region and had attracted the interest of SoftBank one of the world most prominent investment banks

