Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, met with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to discuss the tech giant's plans, with a focus on AI

The meeting was also attended by Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy

Nigeria has a dynamic and growing technology sector, and some of its tech companies are among the best in Africa

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has expressed commitment to work with the federal government in the growth of Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.

In a post shared on X, Pichai revealed that he had a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in France, where they discussed various subjects, including the potential of artificial intelligence in Nigeria and potential partnerships.

He wrote:

"It was great meeting with President Tinubu. We talked about the immense potential of AI in Nigeria, and how we can partner to expand AI skills, enable innovation, and support Nigeria’s growing tech ecosystem.

Tinubu express excitement after meeting Google CEO

President Tinubu, in a separate statement on its official X account, thanked the Google CEO and also highlighted Nigeria’s commitment to fostering AI development and digital transformation.

He outlined five key areas of potential collaboration with Google, including enhancing scalable cloud infrastructure, equipping the workforce with essential digital skills, promoting AI innovation and research, driving cloud adoption, and positioning Nigeria as a global hub for innovation and AI advancement.

Tinubu stated:

“It is worth noting that Nigeria already has some bright prospects in the AI space, including the likes of Awarri Technologies, with whom the Federal Government is currently collaborating to build critical AI software infrastructure to meet the needs of the local market unique to our arts and culture, languages, and society, amongst others, which have mostly been put on the backburner by current existing models.

"This includes data capture platforms and an LLM for Nigerian languages in partnership with our National Centre for AI and Robitics."

The president also stated that the partnership with Google aligns with his administration’s agenda.

His words:

"This partnership conversation with Google aligns seamlessly with our Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasises economic diversification through industrialisation, digitisation, and innovation.

According to Tinubu, the initiative is expected to empower businesses, create new opportunities, and solidify Nigeria’s position in the global digital economy.

He added that the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy will provide strategic oversight, while the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) will spearhead the implementation of AI-focused initiatives.

Tinubu stated:

“Nigeria is poised to take the lead in AI and technology, this is merely the start of an exciting journey."

FG to train youths on AI, data science

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian government has launched a new programme aimed at helping youths prepare for the job market.

The programme is designed to equip 20,000 young Nigerians with in-demand technical expertise.

Nigerians who are ready to upskill will have to register and apply using their National Identification Number or Bank Verification Number.

