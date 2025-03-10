BDC traders have accused commercial banks of not selling dollars to them despite directives from the CBN

The traders believe that the lack of forex available to them is one of the reasons the naira will struggle to maintain stability

In recent days, the naira has reversed its gains against the US dollar in the foreign exchange markets

Bureau de Change (BDC) operators in Nigeria have accused commercial banks of failing to sell foreign exchange to them.

They believe that this situation puts the naira in a precarious position in the foreign exchange markets.

Aminu Gwadabe, president of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) who raised the concern said BDCs are grappling with limited availability of forex in a chat with Legit.ng.

He also said that some of the banks managing to sell are offering unfavourable rates, and lower margins which is creating business uncertainties

He noted that these factors have combined to fuel currency substitution and speculative activities, leading to the weakening of the naira.

'While the banks are offering a weighted average of N1505/$ the parallel market levels were at N1503/$ which even make the BDCs constrained to buy from the Banks.

"It is for the CBN to issue a prudential percentage on volumes of sales on Diaspora’s remittance, portfolio investment proceeds by banks to BDCs to continue to usher in supply and thereby discouraging the illegal economic behavior of currency substitution, speculation and discretionary demands that are frivolous in nature."

Gwadabe called upon the CBN to refine its actions in the retail foreign exchange market via BDCs to tackle these challenges effectively.

Naira to dollar exchange rate

The pressure on the naira persisted as it recorded a sharp decline in both the official and unofficial markets.

In the parallel market, commonly known as the black market, the naira fell to as low as N1,580/$1. In the official foreign exchange (FX) market, the naira depreciated by N43 on Friday, with the dollar quoted at N1,542/$1 compared to N1,499/$1 on Monday.

BusinessDay reports that the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited reported that the naira weakened to N1,512.30/$1 at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), down from the previous close of N1,500.80/$1.

Foreign exchange reserves drop

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, the CBN has disclosed that Nigeria's foreign reserves have decreased to around $38.88 billion.

This latest figure is $2.2 billion when compared to the $40.88 billion the reserves stood at at the beginning of January 2024.

There are expectations that the FX reserves will decline further as CBN moves to clear forex obligations.

